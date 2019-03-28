Air Liquide : inaugurates its new Tokyo Innovation Campus

Regulatory News:

Today, Air Liquide (Paris:AI) inaugurates its Tokyo Innovation Campus in Yokosuka, Japan. This newest Campus for Air Liquide illustrates the Group’s open innovation approach, with a focus on energy transition & environment, healthcare, and digital transformation. The facility house Air Liquide’s Research & Development teams as well as digital and process specialists in a state-of-the art new 8,000-square-meter site with 8 laboratories and 6 pilot platforms.

The Tokyo Innovation Campus, which represents an investment of 50 million euros, will gather nearly 200 employees, including researchers, digital specialists, experts in customer applications, as well as teams dedicated to exploring new markets.

In particular, the new Campus will focus on developing advanced materials, especially for the manufacture of ‘next generation’ semiconductors, flexible displays, energy storage and distribution. It will also accelerate the development of solutions to improve energy efficiency, reduce carbon footprint, and develop new energies, such as hydrogen energy and biomethane.

Special features of the Campus include laboratories and pilot platforms equipped to facilitate research and development undertaken in collaboration with customers as well as startups or academic partners. These facilities provide testing technologies to mimic customers’ production processes in order to better meet customers needs and to achieve faster time-to-market.

With this new facility, Air Liquide completes its renovation of a global network of five Innovation Campuses in Europe, the United States and Asia. At a global level, 4,000 employees work in entities dedicated to innovation for the development and the market launch of new offerings and technologies in close cooperation with partners.

François Abrial, member of the Air Liquide Group’s Executive Committee supervising Asia Pacific, said: “The highly impressive new Tokyo Innovation Campus offers a clear illustration of Air Liquide’s focus on customer-centric innovation. This Innovation campus, which combines scientific expertise with the capacity to develop technologies and digital solutions, allows us to work efficiently with the full spectrum of Japan’s Innovative ecosystem. It will support our growth by enhancing our capacity to better serve our customers and patients, and shows our continued commitment to investing in Japan, as the most innovative company in our industry for Asia and the world.”

