Air Liquide : inaugurates its new Tokyo Innovation Campus

Today, Air Liquide (Paris:AI) inaugurates its Tokyo Innovation Campus
in Yokosuka, Japan. This newest Campus for Air Liquide illustrates the
Group’s open innovation approach, with a focus on energy transition &
environment, healthcare, and digital transformation. The facility house
Air Liquide’s Research & Development teams as well as digital and
process specialists in a state-of-the art new 8,000-square-meter site
with 8 laboratories and 6 pilot platforms.
The Tokyo Innovation Campus, which represents an investment of
50 million euros, will gather nearly 200 employees, including
researchers, digital specialists, experts in customer applications, as
well as teams dedicated to exploring new markets.
In particular, the new Campus will focus on developing advanced
materials, especially for the manufacture of ‘next
generation’ semiconductors, flexible displays, energy storage and
distribution. It will also accelerate the development of solutions to
improve energy efficiency, reduce carbon footprint, and develop new
energies, such as hydrogen energy and biomethane.
Special features of the Campus include laboratories and pilot platforms
equipped to facilitate research and development undertaken in
collaboration with customers as well as startups or academic partners.
These facilities provide testing technologies to mimic customers’
production processes in order to better meet customers needs and to
achieve faster time-to-market.
With this new facility, Air Liquide completes its renovation of a global
network of five Innovation Campuses in Europe, the United States and
Asia. At a global level, 4,000 employees work in entities dedicated to
innovation for the development and the market launch of new offerings
and technologies in close cooperation with partners.
François Abrial, member of the Air Liquide Group’s Executive
Committee supervising Asia Pacific, said: “The highly impressive
new Tokyo Innovation Campus offers a clear illustration of Air Liquide’s
focus on customer-centric innovation. This Innovation campus, which
combines scientific expertise with the capacity to develop technologies
and digital solutions, allows us to work efficiently with the full
spectrum of Japan’s Innovative ecosystem. It will support our growth by
enhancing our capacity to better serve our customers and patients, and
shows our continued commitment to investing in Japan, as the most
innovative company in our industry for Asia and the world.”
A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and
Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 66,000
employees and serves more than 3.6 million customers and patients.
Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life,
matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and
have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in
1902.
Air Liquide’s ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long
term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company’s
customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over
the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective
investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by
the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its
people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes
in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its
stakeholders.
Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to 21 billion euros in 2018 and its
solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than
40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange
(compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good
indexes.
