Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Air Liquide : inaugurates its new Tokyo Innovation Campus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 03:46am EDT

Regulatory News:

Today, Air Liquide (Paris:AI) inaugurates its Tokyo Innovation Campus in Yokosuka, Japan. This newest Campus for Air Liquide illustrates the Group’s open innovation approach, with a focus on energy transition & environment, healthcare, and digital transformation. The facility house Air Liquide’s Research & Development teams as well as digital and process specialists in a state-of-the art new 8,000-square-meter site with 8 laboratories and 6 pilot platforms.

The Tokyo Innovation Campus, which represents an investment of 50 million euros, will gather nearly 200 employees, including researchers, digital specialists, experts in customer applications, as well as teams dedicated to exploring new markets.

In particular, the new Campus will focus on developing advanced materials, especially for the manufacture of ‘next generation’ semiconductors, flexible displays, energy storage and distribution. It will also accelerate the development of solutions to improve energy efficiency, reduce carbon footprint, and develop new energies, such as hydrogen energy and biomethane.

Special features of the Campus include laboratories and pilot platforms equipped to facilitate research and development undertaken in collaboration with customers as well as startups or academic partners. These facilities provide testing technologies to mimic customers’ production processes in order to better meet customers needs and to achieve faster time-to-market.

With this new facility, Air Liquide completes its renovation of a global network of five Innovation Campuses in Europe, the United States and Asia. At a global level, 4,000 employees work in entities dedicated to innovation for the development and the market launch of new offerings and technologies in close cooperation with partners.

François Abrial, member of the Air Liquide Group’s Executive Committee supervising Asia Pacific, said: “The highly impressive new Tokyo Innovation Campus offers a clear illustration of Air Liquide’s focus on customer-centric innovation. This Innovation campus, which combines scientific expertise with the capacity to develop technologies and digital solutions, allows us to work efficiently with the full spectrum of Japan’s Innovative ecosystem. It will support our growth by enhancing our capacity to better serve our customers and patients, and shows our continued commitment to investing in Japan, as the most innovative company in our industry for Asia and the world.”

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 66,000 employees and serves more than 3.6 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide’s ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company’s customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to 21 billion euros in 2018 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:01aNENT Group shares start trading on Nasdaq Stockholm
AQ
04:01aYIT : began construction on four apartment buildings in Russia in the first quarter
AQ
04:01aINDUTRADE : signs UN Global Compact (UNGC)
AQ
04:01aSNC LAVALIN : Wrongfully convicted man's case sat on Wilson-Raybould's desk for months
AQ
04:01aMizuho Bank Selects smartTrade as its Core Technology Provider for Their Next Generation FX Platform
BU
04:01aTAL EDUCATION GROUP : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on April 25, 2019
PR
04:01aKHALEEJI COMMERCIAL BANK BSC : KHCB Adopts Token.io to enable its' Open Banking Services
PU
04:01aNevada Copper Remains on Schedule to Enter Production in Q4, 2019; Files 2018 Financials and MD&A on Sedar
GL
04:01aMONUMENT RE : Acquires Inora Life DAC from Societe Generale
BU
04:01aElliott Submits Agenda Item for EDP's Upcoming AGM
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. FAA says handling aircraft approval on its own would cost $1.8 billion
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Jury Awards Over $80 Million to California Man in Roundup Trial -- 3rd Update
3Nissan panel says facts point to legal violations by ousted chairman Ghosn
4BYD COMPANY LIMITED : BYD : China electric car firm BYD's shares dip on subsidy cuts, sales worries
5SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG : SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: Presentation of figures for the financial year 2018 and guida..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.