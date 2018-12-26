Air Macau : Fuel Surcharge Updates

1.The fuel surcharge will be adjusted in accordance with fuel price on a monthly basis.
2. The fuel surcharge will be applied per flight sector and collected base on the journey originating from .
3. The fuel surcharge will applied to Children and infant.
4. The fuel surcharge will be applied to flights operatedby NX and Codeshare flights operated by other carriers.
|
Departure
|
Korea(Rep. of)
|
Destination
|
Macau
|
Until 31 Dec 2018
|
USD20
|
From 01 Jan 2019
|
USD11
Disclaimer
Air Macau Company Limited published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 06:24:01 UTC