Air Macau : Fuel Surcharge Updates

12/26/2018 | 07:25am CET

1.The fuel surcharge will be adjusted in accordance with fuel price on a monthly basis.

2. The fuel surcharge will be applied per flight sector and collected base on the journey originating from .

3. The fuel surcharge will applied to Children and infant.

4. The fuel surcharge will be applied to flights operatedby NX and Codeshare flights operated by other carriers.

Departure

Korea(Rep. of)

Destination

Macau

Until 31 Dec 2018

USD20

From 01 Jan 2019

USD11

Disclaimer

Air Macau Company Limited published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 06:24:01 UTC
