Air Macau : Special ticketing guidelines for Tropical Storm BEBINCA

08/14/2018 | 11:41am CEST

Special ticketing guidelines for Tropical Storm BEBINCA

With immediate effect, rebooking & rerouting fee will be waived for all tickets travel on Air Macau with confirmed bookings involving Macau. Details are shown as below:

1. Applicable ticketing and travel period:

Ticketing period: on/before 14th August 2018

Travel period: 14th ~ 16th August 2018

2. Free Individual Traveler (FIT)

Ticket Change:

a. One time free change, including flight change, date change or rerouting.

b. The new travel date must be on/before 31st August 2018.

· c. The newly rebooked sector must observe and conform to the conditions of the respective fare rule, e.g. blackout dates, flight application, weekend/weekday travel, and applicable seasonality by collecting additional difference (if any).

d. The rerouted sector must observe and conform to the conditions of the respective fare rule of new destination by collecting additional difference (if any).

e. Conform original fare rule if applying change again.

Ticket refund: Apply original fare rule.

Issued by Air Macau on 14th August 2018

Disclaimer

Air Macau Company Limited published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 09:40:02 UTC
