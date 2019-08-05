Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Air Methods Announces New Base to Serve Robeson County Region

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 01:05pm EDT

LUMBERTON, N.C., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

AirLife North Carolina, a division of Air Methods, announced it has opened its newest base in Lumberton, N.C. to serve the surrounding community. The new base, which will be located at the Lumberton Rescue Squad, will ensure that residents in the area have access to air medical services and the new location will result in quicker response times for emergent and trauma situations.

 

AirLife North Carolina, along with all air medical services, provides essential and lifesaving services throughout the country. During missions, highly trained medical teams care for patients with lifesaving interventions, from providing trauma care after an accident to administering clot-busting medications that must be given shortly after a major stroke to significantly improve outcomes. With the continued consolidation of hospitals and the trend towards centers with specialized heart or neurological care, the clinical support and speed of missions is critical to giving patients the best possible outcomes.

 

The decision to open a new base in Robeson County comes after an extensive review of the local area and its needs. With the continued consolidation and closure of hospitals throughout the U.S., the need for air medical is more critical than ever. Today more than 85 million American live more than an hour drive from Level-1 or -2 trauma centers, which creates an increasing demand for air medical services to ensure that patients have access to necessary care centers.

 

“It’s a new day for prehospital care in Robeson County. As an EMS system, we are ecstatic to partner with Air Methods to provide this invaluable service to our citizens,” said Patrick Cummings, EMS director and system administrator for Robeson County.

 

“We consistently evaluate and identify services that will benefit the community, and the addition of air medical services is absolutely one of those items. Having Air Methods in the Lumberton area will be a huge asset to everyone in the region and will provide additional support for emergent and trauma situations,” said Robert Ivey, Commander of the Lumberton Rescue Squad.

 

AirLife North Carolina will provide air medical services 24/7/365 to Lumberton and surrounding communities. The base will be staffed by 12 crew members, including 4 pilots, 3 flight nurses, 3 flight paramedics and 2 mechanics, and it will operate a Eurocopter EC135 helicopter.

 

“We are thrilled to be part of the Lumberton community and serve the residents with this critical capability,” said Tony Raymond, RN, CMTE, regional director of AirLife North Carolina. “We know that access to critical care services quickly and efficiently continues to be a key concern for residents around the nation, including in rural areas. For this reason, we have worked closely with local leaders to make sure that our services are available to the residents so they can be assured they will be well taken care of should they ever need it.”

 

###

 

 

About Air Methods

Air Methods (www.airmethods.com) is the leading air medical service, delivering lifesaving care to more than 70,000 people every year. With nearly 40 years of air medical experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. United Rotorcraft is the Company’s products division specializing in the design and manufacture of aeromedical and aerospace technology. Air Methods’ fleet of owned, leased or maintained aircraft features more than 450 helicopters and fixed wing aircraft.

 

Media Contacts:                                                                                                                              

Tony Raymond, RN, CMTE

Regional Sales Director, Northeast Region, Air Methods Corporation

(336) 503-2744

anthony.raymond@airmethods.com

 

Megan Smith                                                                                                                    

Amendola Communications                                                                                                       

(404) 408-3379

mhsmith@acmarketingpr.com

 

Megan Smith
Amendola Communications on behalf of Air Methods
(404) 408-3379
mhsmith@acmarketingpr.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:12pRigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of BUD and FDX of Upcoming Deadlines
GL
02:12pProducer Price Index on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
02:09pUS ECOLOGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:08pChart Industries and Stabilis Energy Invest in Small-Scale LNG North American Growth
GL
02:08pCHART INDUSTRIES : and Stabilis Energy Invest in Small-Scale LNG North American Growth
AQ
02:06pNASDAQ : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:06pRigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of LB and EGBN of Upcoming Deadlines
GL
02:05pDUKE REALTY : Leases Remaining 83,720 SF at 16508 S. John Lane Crossing in Lockport
PU
02:05pINVESTOR ACTION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Netflix, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
02:04pMARATHON PETROLEUM : MPC Settles Martinez Refinery Emissions Violations for $6.5 Million
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1POSTNL : POSTNL : Quantum Capital Partners to acquire Postcon business of PostNL
2QUILTER : QUILTER : Swiss Re's ReAssure buys Quilter life insurance, pension unit
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : axes CEO Flint in shock shift to speed up strategy
4TOTAL : Total sells 30% stake in Trapil pipeline network for 260 million euros
5DSV A/S : DSV A/S : , 771 - SHARE BUYBACK IN A/S

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group