Air Methods Celebrates ARCH Air Medical's 40th Year of Dedication to the St. Louis Area

St. Louis, MO., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARCH Air Medical Service, a division of Air Methods, will celebrate its 40th anniversary this week in St. Louis with current and past crew members present. The event, which will occur on Wednesday, Aug. 21 starting at 10:30 a.m. will be held at 2207 Scott Avenue in St. Louis. Crews and aircraft from all of ARCH’s programs will be in attendance. Crew will also be on hand talking about the history of the program as well as how current day air medical services compare to those of 40 years ago.

Expanding Service to Residents of Southern Illinois

Earlier this year, ARCH unveiled the newest helicopter in its fleet at the Southern Illinois Airport. This new addition is the culmination of several years of work and collaboration between ARCH and Southern Illinois Healthcare to bring a helicopter to the Southern Illinois region. The aircraft will provide lifesaving care to the tri-state area.

ARCH provides essential and lifesaving services to the Missouri and Illinois communities and beyond. During missions, highly trained medical teams care for patients with lifesaving interventions, from providing trauma care after an accident to administering clot-busting medications that must be given shortly after a major stroke to significantly improve outcomes. With the continued consolidation of hospitals and the trend towards centers with specialized heart or neurological care, the clinical support and speed of missions is critical to giving patients the best possible outcomes.

Honoring the ARCH legacy

ARCH has been committed to the Southern Missouri and Illinois region for more than 40 years. Established in 1979, the organization is a full-service air medical transport provider and is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS).

Over the last four decades the organization has acquired or opened multiple new bases and now operates nine bases in the region, including in Granite City, Litchfield, Effingham and Sparta in Illinois and Sullivan, Farmington and St. Louis in Missouri. They also work with Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital to provide pediatric air medical services.

“Illinois and Missouri are similar to the rest of the United States where demand for air medical services will only continue to increase in the coming decades and our lifesaving services will be even more vital,” said ARCH and Air Methods Regional Account Executive Paul Ross. “We are honored to be able to show our continued commitment to the region and look forward to another 40 years of excellence in air medical operations. The ARCH team will continue to work collectively with local officials, EMS agencies, fire departments and hospitals to make sure that our services are effective and efficient for the community.”

Editors’ note: Members of the media are invited to cover the ceremony on Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2207 Scott Avenue, St Louis, MO 63103. Media may interview crew about the history of the program. Please contact Paul Ross, Regional Account Executive at Air Methods, (208) 861-1340 or by email at paul.ross@airmethods.com if you plan to attend.

About ARCH Air Medical Service

ARCH Air Medical Service was established 40 years ago under the name MARC or Medical Air Rescue Corps. Founded in 1979 by St. Louis University (SLU) Medical Center staffers, MARC became present-day ARCH – the Area Rescue Consortium of Hospitals – in 1987, as St. Louis' three trauma centers – SLU, Barnes-Jewish Hospital and St. John's Mercy Medical Center – partnered in a new, progressive air medical plan. Air Methods acquired ARCH in 2000 and continued the program’s expansion and excellence in air medical operations. Today, ARCH provides comprehensive emergency air medical services to the Missouri and Illinois service areas from its regional helicopter bases

About Air Methods

Air Methods (www.airmethods.com) is the leading air medical service, delivering lifesaving care to more than 70,000 people every year. With nearly 40 years of air medical experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. United Rotorcraft is the Company’s products division specializing in the design and manufacture of aeromedical and aerospace technology. Air Methods’ fleet of owned, leased or maintained aircraft features more than 450 helicopters and fixed wing aircraft.





