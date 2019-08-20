Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Air Methods Celebrates ARCH Air Medical's 40th Year of Dedication to the St. Louis Area

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 02:15pm EDT

St. Louis, MO., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARCH Air Medical Service, a division of Air Methods, will celebrate its 40th anniversary this week in St. Louis with current and past crew members present. The event, which will occur on Wednesday, Aug. 21 starting at 10:30 a.m. will be held at 2207 Scott Avenue in St. Louis. Crews and aircraft from all of ARCH’s programs will be in attendance. Crew will also be on hand talking about the history of the program as well as how current day air medical services compare to those of 40 years ago.   

Expanding Service to Residents of Southern Illinois

Earlier this year, ARCH unveiled the newest helicopter in its fleet at the Southern Illinois Airport. This new addition is the culmination of several years of work and collaboration between ARCH and Southern Illinois Healthcare to bring a helicopter to the Southern Illinois region. The aircraft will provide lifesaving care to the tri-state area.

ARCH provides essential and lifesaving services to the Missouri and Illinois communities and beyond. During missions, highly trained medical teams care for patients with lifesaving interventions, from providing trauma care after an accident to administering clot-busting medications that must be given shortly after a major stroke to significantly improve outcomes. With the continued consolidation of hospitals and the trend towards centers with specialized heart or neurological care, the clinical support and speed of missions is critical to giving patients the best possible outcomes.

Honoring the ARCH legacy

ARCH has been committed to the Southern Missouri and Illinois region for more than 40 years. Established in 1979, the organization is a full-service air medical transport provider and is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS).

Over the last four decades the organization has acquired or opened multiple new bases and now operates nine bases in the region, including in Granite City, Litchfield, Effingham and Sparta in Illinois and Sullivan, Farmington and St. Louis in Missouri. They also work with Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital to provide pediatric air medical services.  

“Illinois and Missouri are similar to the rest of the United States where demand for air medical services will only continue to increase in the coming decades and our lifesaving services will be even more vital,” said ARCH and Air Methods Regional Account Executive Paul Ross. “We are honored to be able to show our continued commitment to the region and look forward to another 40 years of excellence in air medical operations. The ARCH team will continue to work collectively with local officials, EMS agencies, fire departments and hospitals to make sure that our services are effective and efficient for the community.”

Editors’ note: Members of the media are invited to cover the ceremony on Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2207 Scott Avenue, St Louis, MO 63103. Media may interview crew about the history of the program. Please contact Paul Ross, Regional Account Executive at Air Methods, (208) 861-1340 or by email at paul.ross@airmethods.com if you plan to attend.

### 

About ARCH Air Medical Service

ARCH Air Medical Service was established 40 years ago under the name MARC or Medical Air Rescue Corps. Founded in 1979 by St. Louis University (SLU) Medical Center staffers, MARC became present-day ARCH – the Area Rescue Consortium of Hospitals – in 1987, as St. Louis' three trauma centers – SLU, Barnes-Jewish Hospital and St. John's Mercy Medical Center – partnered in a new, progressive air medical plan. Air Methods acquired ARCH in 2000 and continued the program’s expansion and excellence in air medical operations. Today, ARCH provides comprehensive emergency air medical services to the Missouri and Illinois service areas from its regional helicopter bases

About Air Methods

Air Methods (www.airmethods.com) is the leading air medical service, delivering lifesaving care to more than 70,000 people every year. With nearly 40 years of air medical experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. United Rotorcraft is the Company’s products division specializing in the design and manufacture of aeromedical and aerospace technology. Air Methods’ fleet of owned, leased or maintained aircraft features more than 450 helicopters and fixed wing aircraft.


Media Contacts:

Paul Ross

Regional Account Executive, Air Methods

(208) 861-1340

paul.ross@airmethods.com

                                                                                                                               

Megan Smith                                                                                                                    

Amendola Communications                                                                                                       

(404) 408-3379

mhsmith@acmarketingpr.com

Megan Smith
Air Methods
4044083379
mhsmith@acmarketingpr.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:56pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in CannTrust Holdings Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CTST
GL
02:55pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : to open regional hub in Dallas, resulting in 3,000 jobs
AQ
02:54pAUTOLIV INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:53pPRIMO WATER : Summertime Ice Hacks We Love
PU
02:53pRSA INSURANCE : Pricing of £350,000,000 1.625% senior notes
PU
02:48pDIGITAL REALTY TRUST : Our Promise of Five Nines Uptime During California's Potential Blackouts
PU
02:48pCBDMD, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02:46pHOME DEPOT : Cuts Sales Forecast--Update
DJ
02:44pPRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02:43pDEERE MPANY : John Deere opens new Intelligent Solutions Group facility in
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PANDORA AS : PANDORA : Recovery signs boost jeweller Pandora despite profit drop
2MEDARTIS HOLDING AG : MEDARTIS : announces half-year 2019 results
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Elanco to become No.2 in animal health with $7.6 billion Bayer deal
4BAIDU : Baidu Warns on Advertising Business -- WSJ
5NATIONAL GRID PLC : Ofgem Launches Investigation Into Aug. 9 Power Cuts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group