Air Passenger Monthly Analysis - Mar 2020

In China, official releases show GDP contracted by 6.8% year-on-year in Q1 2020, the worst outcome in decades. Early indicators point to large falls in most key economies globally. Unemployment also surged in March in the US and in February in China.

More broadly, the IMF now forecasts global economic output to fall by 3% in 2020 - more than during the GFC, and with strong downside risks even to that downbeat outlook.

The Purchasing Managers' Indices (PMIs) - traditional timely indicators for economic activity - have collapsed below levels seen during the Global Financial Crisis in 2009 in many markets. That said, business confidence in China rebounded strongly in March, signaling that confidence in other economies may similarly start to recover once strict containment measures are lifted (Chart 3) and activity resumes.

Chart 3 - Economic conditions (monthly data from composite PMIs, selected regions and countries)

50=no change,seasonally adjusted

65

60

55

50

45

40

35

30

25

20

15

10

2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

Emerging Developed World Eurozone China US

Source: Markit

All in all, our latest impact assessmentpoints to air passenger volumes contracting by 48% year-on-yearin 2020, with international traffic being impacted more strongly than domestic travel. While the recession explains part of the expected annual fall, most of it comes on the back of travel restrictions and loss of traveler confidence.

Load factors tumble despite widespread groundings

Capacity, as measured by industry-wide available seat kilometres (ASKs) fell by 36.2% annually in March. While the largest decline remained in Asia Pacific (down 44.4%), all regions registered unprecedented capacity reductions.

But despite cancelling flights and grounding aircraft, airlines were unable to adjust to evaporating demand in March. The industry-wide load factor fell by 22 ppts compared to March 2019 (Chart 4).

Several regions posted record-low passenger load factors for March, and while Europe and Latin America were slightly more resilient, even they registered falls of around 15 ppts.

Air Passenger Market Analysis - March 2020