Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market 2018 - FPNV Positioning Matrix & Vendor Profiles - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The positioning of the air traffic control market vendors in FPNV
Positioning Matrix are determined by Business Strategy (Business Growth,
Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product
Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and
Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P:
Pathfinders, N: Niche, and V: Vital).
Honeywell International, Inc. scored highest as a forefront
vendor in FPNV Positioning Matrix for air traffic control market
Forefront are rated highly by the users for product satisfaction and
have substantially good business strategy scores. F-Forefront include:
Honeywell International, Inc., Thales S.A., Raytheon Company, Northrop
Grumman Corporation, and NAV CANADA.
Saab AB scored highest as a pathfinder vendor and expected
to the upcoming forefront in next couple of years
Pathfinders have significant product satisfaction ratings but somehow
lack business strategy as compared to forefronts and vitals.
P-Pathfinders include: Saab AB, Indra Sistemas, S.A., and ALTYS
Technologies.
Intelcan Technosystems, Inc. named as an upcoming vendor to
watch in air traffic control market
Niche solutions cater to the need of comparatively smaller segment of
the overall market. They do not have the business strategy of the
Forefront. They may have been rated positively on product satisfaction
but have not yet received enough reviews to validate them. N-Niche
include: Intelcan Technosystems, Inc., Searidge Technologies, ARTISYS,
s.r.o., Cyrrus Ltd., and Saipher ATC.
Innovative offerings by Lockheed Martin Corporation expected
to increase its product satisfaction level for air traffic control
market in upcoming years.
Vital have comparatively good business strategy but have not yet
achieved the business strategy of the Forefront. However, they have low
product satisfaction ratings. V-Vital include: Lockheed Martin
Corporation and Harris Corporation.
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Premium Insight
4. FPNV Positioning Matrix for Air Traffic Control Market
5. Competitive News Feed Analysis
6. Vendor Profiles
-
ALTYS Technologies
-
ARTISYS, s.r.o.
-
Cyrrus Ltd.
-
Harris Corporation
-
Honeywell International, Inc.
-
Indra Sistemas, S.A.
-
Intelcan Technosystems, Inc.
-
Lockheed Martin Corporation
-
NAV CANADA
-
Northrop Grumman Corporation
-
Raytheon Company
-
Saab AB
-
Saipher ATC
-
Searidge Technologies
-
Thales S.A.
