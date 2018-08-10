Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market 2018 - FPNV Positioning Matrix & Vendor Profiles - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market 2018 - FPNV Positioning Matrix & Vendor Profiles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The positioning of the air traffic control market vendors in FPNV Positioning Matrix are determined by Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinders, N: Niche, and V: Vital).

Honeywell International, Inc. scored highest as a forefront vendor in FPNV Positioning Matrix for air traffic control market

Forefront are rated highly by the users for product satisfaction and have substantially good business strategy scores. F-Forefront include: Honeywell International, Inc., Thales S.A., Raytheon Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and NAV CANADA.

Saab AB scored highest as a pathfinder vendor and expected to the upcoming forefront in next couple of years

Pathfinders have significant product satisfaction ratings but somehow lack business strategy as compared to forefronts and vitals. P-Pathfinders include: Saab AB, Indra Sistemas, S.A., and ALTYS Technologies.

Intelcan Technosystems, Inc. named as an upcoming vendor to watch in air traffic control market

Niche solutions cater to the need of comparatively smaller segment of the overall market. They do not have the business strategy of the Forefront. They may have been rated positively on product satisfaction but have not yet received enough reviews to validate them. N-Niche include: Intelcan Technosystems, Inc., Searidge Technologies, ARTISYS, s.r.o., Cyrrus Ltd., and Saipher ATC.

Innovative offerings by Lockheed Martin Corporation expected to increase its product satisfaction level for air traffic control market in upcoming years.

Vital have comparatively good business strategy but have not yet achieved the business strategy of the Forefront. However, they have low product satisfaction ratings. V-Vital include: Lockheed Martin Corporation and Harris Corporation.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Premium Insight

4. FPNV Positioning Matrix for Air Traffic Control Market

5. Competitive News Feed Analysis

6. Vendor Profiles

ALTYS Technologies

ARTISYS, s.r.o.

Cyrrus Ltd.

Harris Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Indra Sistemas, S.A.

Intelcan Technosystems, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

NAV CANADA

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Saab AB

Saipher ATC

Searidge Technologies

Thales S.A.

