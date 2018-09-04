Air Transport & Airport Ground Handling Services in South Africa 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Air Transport and Airport Ground Handling Services in South Africa 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Profiles for 35 local and international companies active in the air transport sector are provided, ranging from British Airways subsidiary, Comair Ltd t/a kulula.com to Solenta Aviation (Pty) Ltd which in January 2017 acquired a 28% stake in Fastjet plc, the parent firm of Tanzanian LCC Fastjet and its Fastjet Zimbabwe sister carrier. Also provided are profiles for seven airport operators including market leader, Airports Company South Africa SOC Ltd t/a ACSA.

Aviation is a key part of the economic lifeblood of South Africa, transporting people and goods across and outside the country, and stimulating economic activity, job creation, tourism and trade. Research indicates that 482,453 aircraft movements, 41.5 million passengers and 110,000 tonnes of cargo contribute approximately R50bn to South African GDP.

According to the Department of Transport, South Africa has 135 licensed airports located throughout the country. In this sector, the state-owned South African company, Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) oversees 11% of the world's airspace.

Company Profiles - Air Transport

Air France-Klm SA

Alitalia - Societa Aerea Italiana S.P.A.

British Airways Plc

C and G Air CC

Capital Air (Pty) Ltd.

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd.

Cem Air (Pty) Ltd.

Comair Ltd.

Dellaria Leasing (Pty) Ltd.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Emirates

Etihad Airways PJSC

Execujet Aviation (Pty) Ltd.

Fair Aviation (Pty) Ltd.

Fastjet Africa (Pty) Ltd.

Federal Airlines (Pty) Ltd.

Global Aviation Operations (Pty) Ltd.

Khuphuka Kings Airways (Pty) Ltd.

Mango Airlines Soc Ltd.

NAC Helicopters Cape Town (Pty) Ltd.

National Airways Corporation (Pty) Ltd.

Owenair (Pty) Ltd.

Qantas Airways Ltd.

Qatar Airways Q.C.S.C

S R S Aviation (Pty) Ltd.

SA Airlink (Pty) Ltd.

Safair Operations (Pty) Ltd.

Singapore Airlines Ltd.

Solenta Aviation (Pty) Ltd.

South African Airways (Soc) Ltd.

South African Express Airways (Soc) Ltd.

Turk Hava Yollari Ao

United Charter Services (Pty) Ltd.

Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd.

Zenith Air CC

Company Profiles - Operation of Airports, Flying Fields & Air Navigation Facilities

Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Ltd.

Airports Company South Africa Soc Ltd.

Bidair Services (Pty) Ltd.

Lanseria International Airport (Pty) Ltd.

Menzies Aviation (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd.

MH Aviation Services (Pty) Ltd.

Swissport South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zdpqrx/air_transport_and?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005408/en/