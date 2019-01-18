Log in
Air Travel Services: Market Intelligence, Procurement Research, Supply Market Forecasts, Cost Drivers, Trends, Category Management Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

0
01/18/2019 | 08:04am EST

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Air Travel Services Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005101/en/

Global Air Travel Services Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wir ...

Global Air Travel Services Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The flourishing business sectors are creating a huge demand for outbound and inbound flights across the globe that are favoring the category spend momentum. To improve the accessibility of middle-income groups, leading aviation companies are introducing low-cost long-haul flights which are exerting an impetus to the global market of air travel services.

Read a free sample of this market intelligence report to know more about the spend growth potential in different regions.

The corporate sector in the US is exhibiting high demand for business charter flights which is expected to contribute to the category growth. Introduction of cost-effective round trips from the US to other major Asian cities is driving the demand for outbound air travel in the region. The growing frequency of outbound flight travels in APAC is resulting in an incremental category spend in the region. This frequency is attributed to the significant projects outsourced to this region from some of the leading manufacturing hubs stationed in countries like the US, UK, and Germany.

This air travel services procurement research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional spend dynamics and its impact on the overall pricing scenario. In this procurement market intelligence report, the category spend is analyzed from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers.

Request for free customization of this market intelligence report to get information that is tailored to your every requirement.

Ensuring transparency on the pricing policies offered by the services providers will help avoid price fluctuations, identify any hidden charge, fines, penalties, and also aid in understanding the billing and payment cycles,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

This air travel services procurement research report has estimated the following factors to influence the category growth in the coming years:

  • Growing interconnectedness of global businesses will drive market growth
  • Volatility in fuel prices poses significant risks to the market

Purchase the full market intelligence report on air travel services here!

 

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free.

 

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the travel and entertainment category provide detailed supply market forecasts and cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Air travel services

Category pricing insights

  • Pricing outlook
  • Total cost of ownership analysis
  • Supplier cost structure
  • Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports? Download a FREE sample

Cost-Saving Opportunities

  • Supplier-side levers
  • Buyer-side levers
  • Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies
  • Want customized information from the air travel services procurement research report? Get in touch

Category ecosystem

  • Competitiveness index for suppliers
  • Buyer power
  • Supplier power score
  • To view the table of contents of this market intelligence report, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for various categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
0
