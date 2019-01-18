Air Travel Services: Market Intelligence, Procurement Research, Supply Market Forecasts, Cost Drivers, Trends, Category Management Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced
the release of their Global
Air Travel Services Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.
The flourishing business sectors are creating a huge demand for outbound
and inbound flights across the globe that are favoring the category
spend momentum. To improve the accessibility of middle-income groups,
leading aviation companies are introducing low-cost long-haul flights
which are exerting an impetus to the global market of air travel
services.
The corporate sector in the US is exhibiting high demand for business
charter flights which is expected to contribute to the category growth.
Introduction of cost-effective round trips from the US to other major
Asian cities is driving the demand for outbound air travel in the
region. The growing frequency of outbound flight travels in APAC is
resulting in an incremental category spend in the region. This frequency
is attributed to the significant projects outsourced to this region from
some of the leading manufacturing hubs stationed in countries like the
US, UK, and Germany.
This air travel services procurement research report offers a
comprehensive analysis of the global and regional spend dynamics and its
impact on the overall pricing scenario. In this procurement market
intelligence report, the category spend is analyzed from the perspective
of the buyers and the suppliers.
“Ensuring transparency on the pricing policies offered by the
services providers will help avoid price fluctuations, identify any
hidden charge, fines, penalties, and also aid in understanding the
billing and payment cycles,” says SpendEdge procurement expert
Sumit Yadav.
This air travel services procurement research report has estimated the
following factors to influence the category growth in the coming years:
-
Growing interconnectedness of global businesses will drive market
growth
-
Volatility in fuel prices poses significant risks to the market
|
|
|
SpendEdge’s procurement
market intelligence reports for the travel
and entertainment category provide detailed supply market forecasts
and cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help
procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total
cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly.
Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports provide category management insights
and information on the procurement best practices for the category.
Report scope snapshot: Air travel services
Category pricing insights
-
Pricing outlook
-
Total cost of ownership analysis
-
Supplier cost structure
-
Cost-Saving Opportunities
-
Supplier-side levers
-
Buyer-side levers
-
Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies
-
Category ecosystem
-
Competitiveness index for suppliers
-
Buyer power
-
Supplier power score
-
Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge
Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for
various categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation
landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the
About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge
shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We
are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+
Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous
industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time
industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time
procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.
