Air Travel Services: Market Intelligence, Procurement Research, Supply Market Forecasts, Cost Drivers, Trends, Category Management Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

The flourishing business sectors are creating a huge demand for outbound and inbound flights across the globe that are favoring the category spend momentum. To improve the accessibility of middle-income groups, leading aviation companies are introducing low-cost long-haul flights which are exerting an impetus to the global market of air travel services.

The corporate sector in the US is exhibiting high demand for business charter flights which is expected to contribute to the category growth. Introduction of cost-effective round trips from the US to other major Asian cities is driving the demand for outbound air travel in the region. The growing frequency of outbound flight travels in APAC is resulting in an incremental category spend in the region. This frequency is attributed to the significant projects outsourced to this region from some of the leading manufacturing hubs stationed in countries like the US, UK, and Germany.

This air travel services procurement research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional spend dynamics and its impact on the overall pricing scenario. In this procurement market intelligence report, the category spend is analyzed from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers.

“Ensuring transparency on the pricing policies offered by the services providers will help avoid price fluctuations, identify any hidden charge, fines, penalties, and also aid in understanding the billing and payment cycles,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

This air travel services procurement research report has estimated the following factors to influence the category growth in the coming years:

Growing interconnectedness of global businesses will drive market growth

Volatility in fuel prices poses significant risks to the market

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the travel and entertainment category provide detailed supply market forecasts and cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Air travel services

Category pricing insights

Pricing outlook

Total cost of ownership analysis

Supplier cost structure

Cost-Saving Opportunities

Supplier-side levers

Buyer-side levers

Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

