Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Air travel resumption will require social distancing, says EU

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 09:28am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman passes a departure board at Dulles International Airport in Virginia

The European Commission will next month present a set of rules for the safe reopening of air travel when coronavirus pandemic lockdowns end, including social distancing in airports and planes, the EU's transport chief said on Wednesday.

Transport Commissioner Adina Valean said that some social distancing rules in airports and planes will have to be respected to guarantee the safety of passengers, adding that measures under consideration would include the wearing of face masks and disinfection of planes and airports.

"All this should be part of those guidelines and probably by mid-May we can put forward this strategy we are working on," Valean said on Twitter.

Airlines have raised concerns that measures to slow the spread of the pandemic could blight profitability long after travel restrictions end. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has estimated that the crisis could cost airlines a total of $314 billion.

Valean said she expects social distancing requirements to remain in place for as long as there is no COVID-19 treatment or vaccine.

"We expect the crisis to stay with us and the virus to stay with us," she said.

Alexandre de Juniac, IATA's director general, told Reuters on April 14 that conditions for a resumption of air travel are likely to include a requirement to leave the middle seat vacant on flights.

Such a measure could also help to head off a potential price war as airlines try to recoup market share as they emerge from the crisis.

Valean said it was not yet possible to say when the industry could resume operations.

"I cannot say right now when this is going to start happening because we have to listen to the advice of the health specialists," she said.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine; Editing by David Goodman)

By Marine Strauss

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:44aBankrupt firm PG&E's CEO to retire
RE
09:39aU.S. Treasury chief looks for most if not all of U.S. economy to be open later in summer
RE
09:38aDelta to halve cash burn as it braces for sluggish recovery from pandemic
RE
09:38aDelta to halve cash burn as it braces for sluggish recovery from pandemic
RE
09:35aWall Street opens higher after oil-led selloff
RE
09:34aChinese central bank finds no cases yet of cheap loans being illegally used for property
RE
09:32aICE launches global carbon price tracker
RE
09:30aCoronabonds no, more EU funds yes, says would-be Merkel successor
RE
09:28aAir travel resumption will require social distancing, says EU
RE
09:28aWorld Bank Predicts Sharpest Decline of Remittances in Recent History
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LONDON BRENT OIL : BRENT : crude oil rises after hitting lowest this century on coronavirus crisis
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : 'A DISASTER': Roche CEO's verdict on some COVID-19 antibody tests
3BNP PARIBAS : Europe's banks brace for bad debt build up from coronavirus crisis
4NETFLIX, INC. : Netflix doubles expected signups but warns coronavirus boost may fade
5AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. : THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Aytu BioScienc..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group