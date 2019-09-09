AirAsia Berhad : 亚航基金会与REXKL举办‘Made-in-Malaysia'节庆欢庆马来西亚日

吉隆坡，2019年9月10日 - 亚航基金会与REXKKL将于2019年9月14至15日举办免费入场的 Made-in-Malaysia 节庆，庆祝即将到来的马来西亚日。

该节庆将于REXKL吉隆坡历史中心举行，借此强调马来西亚为一个多元文化的国家。现场将准备超过20项精彩的文化活动，包括儿童舞狮工作坊、皮影木偶制作班、武术示范、书法教学及经典马来西亚美食烹饪班等等。讲座放面，主要嘉宾有马来西亚旅游局美食大使Datuk (Dr) Chef Wan、备受期待的电影导演Tan Yew Leong、音乐家兼作曲家张子夫、纪录片制作人Indrani Kopal等知名艺术家。

远超于一个周末节庆的意义，Made-in-Malaysia节庆旨在促进马来西亚人民的团结，并向本地人民及游客展示多元文化的马来西亚。

亚航基金会执行董事叶敏菁说：'这节庆旨在欢庆我们的多元化，同时加强马来西亚人民之间的团结力量。通过促进不同的文化和培养这种社区意识，我们希望能塑造一个所有马来西亚人民皆能繁荣和成功的环境。'

坐落于吉隆坡苏丹街门牌80号的REXKL，前身为标志性的雷克斯电影院，如今被改造成一个多元文化的创意和创业中心。亚航基金会 Destination: GOOD 旗舰社会企业商店正坐落于此处。该社会企业商店售卖东盟区域超过30家社会企业，具责任性及合乎道德性制造的400多种产品。Destination: GOOD除了作为一家零售平台，也鼓励人们选择可持续性购物和旅游、促进东盟社会企业家和社区企业之间的合作。

About AirAsia Foundation

AirAsia Foundation is committed to helping build an ASEAN Community of the future by advocating social entrepreneurship, equal opportunity, and innovation. As the philanthropic arm of the AirAsia Group, it provides social enterprise grants to empower underprivileged individuals, and supports projects that preserve and revive the region's unique cultural heritage. Since its establishment in 2012, it has funded 26 social enterprises, creating an impact in the lives of over 2,500 direct beneficiaries.

About REXKL

REXKL, previously the iconic Rex Cinema, aims to give the surrounding community a new lease on life by repurposing the disused building as a space for events, theatre, exhibitions, performances, screenings, library facilities, workshops, retail, and F&B. The upgrades and reassignment of space within the building will work hard, not just to be aesthetically pleasing, but also useful to the community.