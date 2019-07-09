Log in
AirAsia Berhad : ​​AAV Revamps Website www.aavplc.com with Sleeker, More Modern Look

07/09/2019 | 12:08am EDT

Asia Aviation Plc., a majority shareholder of Thai AirAsia, has revamped its website with an emphasis on better categorisation and the display of interactive charts that are both attractive and cutting-edge. The new aavplc.com goes live in July 2019.

This transformation is aimed at presenting a wealth of up-to-date and accurate information in a clear, modern way to facilitate analysts, investors and general users looking to assess the company's information, whether on the computer, mobile phone or tablet.

Showcasing a more well-rounded depiction of AAV, the revamped website contains content on Sustainable Development, covering the company's economic, social and environmental dimensions, offering a better understanding of AAV's approach, capital management and social investments as they pertain both the company and its stakeholders.

'We have listened to every suggestion made by the users of aavplc.com and based this revamp on those insights so as to better serve the needs of our audience. The more modern interface should prove responsive to the lifestyle of current users and the new information categories should allow for increased understanding and more informed decision-making by our investors. We are confident that this revamped website will prove useful to everyone,' Mr. Santisuk Klongchaiya, CEO of Asia Aviation Plc. and Thai AirAsia, said.

Users of aavplc.com who have recommendations or who are in need of further information can contact the company's investor relations department directly by calling Tel. (02)562-5700 between 9.00-18.00hrs from Monday to Friday (excluding government and public holidays) or by email at taa_investorrelations@airasia.com. We look forward to any suggestions to improve our website.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 04:07:06 UTC
