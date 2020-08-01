Log in
AirAsia Berhad : AirAsia mounts more international flights, updates flight schedules until 31 August

08/01/2020 | 05:27am EDT

The airline urges guests to check the latest travel restrictions and advice of respective governments before travelling, as policies may change frequently. Answers to frequently asked questions, including on travel documents, may be found here.

As AirAsia gradually resumes services, guests are informed that operations for domestic flights will be temporarily moved to Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport from its previous location at Terminal 4.

The temporary suspension of Terminal 4 operations is until further notice by airport authorities.

The safety and wellbeing of our guests and Allstars remains AirAsia's top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from the local government, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organization.

Guests can expect enhanced safety measures throughout the entire journey, including pre-flight, in-flight, and arrival processes. These include the mandatory wearing of face masks to be permitted to travel, amongst others. Guests are also advised to check and comply with measures implemented by local airport authorities for a smooth travel experience.

AirAsia is closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.

Follow AirAsia on Twitter (@AirAsia) and Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia) for the latest updates, or contact our customer support team at support.airasia.com.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 01 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2020 09:26:06 UTC
