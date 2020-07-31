AirAsia Berhad : BIG Loyalty unveils all-new mobile app that goes beyond flights, gives away up to 1.5 million BIG Points

MANILA, 1 August 2020 - As part of its 10th anniversary, BIG Loyalty is giving away up to 1.5 million BIG Points as it unveils its revamped mobile app with additional features, enabling BIG Members to have more options to earn and burn their points beyond flights and travel.

The enhanced app offers BIG Members the flexibility of using their BIG Points for BIG Deals - a variety of lifestyle vouchers which can be redeemed directly on the app using BIG Points. BIG Members will now be able to use their BIG Points to redeem their favourite everyday deals while enjoying savings on over 100 deals ranging from food and beverage and shopping to services and entertainment options.

Spencer Lee, CEO of BIGLIFE said, 'BIG Points have evolved from just loyalty points into a digital currency. This is part of our continuous effort to create more value for BIG Points, as well as to offer freedom and an enhanced experience for our members to utilise their BIG Points. Redeeming BIG Points now goes beyond flights, as BIG Members will have options to redeem lifestyle deals as well. This marks another milestone for BIG Loyalty's transformation from an airline loyalty programme to a comprehensive lifestyle platform.'

In celebration of the new app, those who download or login to the BIG Loyalty app from today until 9 August 2020 will receive 125 FREE BIG Points* with a total of 1,500,000 BIG Points up for grabs throughout the campaign period. Members can redeem amazing deals for as low as 125 BIG Points, including offers from your favorite fashion, health and beauty, grocery, and food and beverage merchants.

Spencer Lee added, 'To date, there are over 13 billion BIG Points in our members' accounts. This presents a huge opportunity for businesses to tap into our ecosystem and offer their products and services to our member base of over 26 million. We will continue to push boundaries, expand our offerings and enhance our member experience to create more meaningful value to our members as well as our partners.'

Brands that are interested to partner with BIG Loyalty may email commercial.ph@airasiabig.com.

BIG Deals is now available in the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia and soon in Thailand and India.

Deals redeemed will be in the form of e-vouchers, which can be used at partner merchants' offline or online stores. A points-purchase option is available to members allowing them to use their points in availing deals.

The newly enhanced app intends to encourage BIG Members to be more active in earning and making the most of their BIG Points. Beyond travel and lifestyle deals, the app is also designed to provide members the convenience to manage their points, such as checking transaction history, points balance, and points expiry all at their fingertips.

New features such as transferring and sharing points among family members, as well as converting blockchain-based points on the BIG Xchange platform, will be available soon.

For more information on BIG Points, download the BIG Loyalty app or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



*Terms and conditions apply.