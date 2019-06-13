Log in
AirAsia Berhad : BIG SALE is here with 5 million promotional seats on sale now

06/13/2019 | 09:59pm EDT

MANILA, 14 June 2019 - For a limited time only, AirAsia is taking its promo to new heights, launching a bigger and better BIG SALE of 5 million promotional seats.

Enjoy promotional all-in members fares from as low as PHP16* for flights from Clark to Cebu, Davao, Cagayan de Oro, Puerto Princesa, Caticlan, from PHP316* for flights from Cebu to Caticlan, Macau, Cagayan de oro, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, and from PHP790* for flights from Manila to Cebu, Bohol, Davao, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and many more.

Bookings will be available from 17 June 2019 (0001h GMT +8) to 19 June 2019 (2400 GMT +8) for travel between 1 November 2019 and 8 September 2020 on airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app.

AirAsia Group Chief Commercial Officer Karen Chan said, 'There's never been a better time to book your next holiday with AirAsia. In addition to the 5 million promotional fares we've got on sale, AirAsia will waive all processing fees for guests who choose to pay using BigClick*. This means our guests will enjoy a fast and hassle free payment experience and have more to spend on their holiday.

AirAsia BIG Members will be able to take advantage of a 24-hour priority access period from 16 June 2019 (0001h GMT +8). Simply login as an AirAsia BIG Member to access seats at the lowest fares. AirAsia BIG members will also be able to redeem promo seats for as little as 500 BIG Points on airasiabig.com and the AirAsia BIG mobile app.

Guests who wish to make changes to their booking or purchase any additional add-ons such as pre-booked Santan meals and Pick A Seat may do so at our improved My Bookings page with just 3 simple steps - Enter, Select & Pay!

For the latest AirAsia news, activities and promotions, follow AirAsia on Twitter (twitter.com/AirAsia), Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsiaPH) and Instagram (instagram.com/AirAsia).

*All-in fares including taxes and fees. BigClick zero processing fees applies to bookings made between 10-30 June 2019. Refer to Terms and Conditions here.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 01:58:01 UTC
