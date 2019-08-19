AirAsia Berhad : BIG announces 816 (August 16) as its BIG Day to celebrate 22 million BIG Members with 1 Million BIG Points!

Bangkok, 19 August 2019 - AirAsia BIG kicks off its inaugural annual BIG Day campaign - '816 BIG World' - to reward its 22 million BIG Members with bonus BIG Points and a chance to win 1 Million BIG Points!*

For a whole month starting from BIG Day on 16 August until 16 September, live life large and get 50% more BIG Points* from any earn activity with AirAsia BIG's 200 partners worldwide.

Not only that, you can put yourself in the running for 1 Million BIG Points by simply sharing your Live BIG moments on Instagram with the hashtag #EarnBIGLiveBIG. Earn BIG Points for every #EarnBIGLiveBIG post, for sharing the campaign with your friends, for voting for your favourite posts or for 'checking into' the buildings on the 816 BIG World campaign site.

At the end of the campaign, the BIG Member with the most BIG Points earned through their #EarnBIGLiveBIG posts will win the grand prize of 1 Million BIG Points.* The top 10 most voted Live BIG moments will also win 100,000 BIG Points each. Please visit 816world.airasiabig.com for more details.

The 816 BIG World campaign gives BIG Members more opportunities to earn BIG Points faster to travel affordably throughout AirAsia's network of over 150 destinations across Asia, Australia, the Middle East and the US.

Apart from airasia.com, which offers not just flights but hotels, activities and daily deals, AirAsia BIG also has extensive partnerships with over 200 travel, lifestyle and financial services partners in the region such as Booking.com, Centara, TrueYou, The 1 and more that help BIG Members get more out of life.

AirAsia BIG CEO Spencer Lee shared, 'AirAsia BIG isn't just an airline loyalty programme but a comprehensive lifestyle platform that enables more people to travel and explore the world at a fair cost. The date August 16 is chosen as our BIG Day because 816 resembles the word BIG (8 being B, 1 being I and 6 being G). The deals in 816 BIG World will allow more people to delve into diverse BIG experiences and that's exactly what we want - to put everyone's travel and lifestyle aspirations within reach.'

BIG Members in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, China, India and other markets can enjoy 50% Bonus BIG Points* when they spend with AirAsia BIG's partners or convert bank points and other loyalty points into BIG Points. BIG Points are as good as cash as BIG Members can use them to redeem flights or pay for booking for flights, activities and even daily deals on airasia.com. In addition to the 50% Bonus BIG Points reward, BIG Members also stand a chance to win complimentary hotel stays in Japan from Agoda with a minimum bank conversion of 1,000 BIG Points in a single transaction.

The AirAsia BIG loyalty programme now averages 700,000 sign-ups per month, with the top six markets with the largest member bases being Malaysia (3.5 million members), China (3.0 million), Thailand (2.4 million), India (1.3 million), Philippines (1.3 million) and Indonesia (1.2 million).

For more information on ways to earn and redeem BIG Points, check out AirAsia BIG's official website, airasiabig.com.

* Terms and conditions apply