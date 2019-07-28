AirAsia Berhad : BIG partners with TrueYou to expand redemption options for loyalty programme

BANGKOK, 30 July 2019 - AirAsia BIG, the loyalty programme of AirAsia, and TrueYou, Thailand's leading digital lifestyle platform, has launched a new partnership to expand redemption options for their respective loyalty programmes, including a special 50% bonus on first-time conversions from TruePoint to BIG Points.

The partnership, a first for AirAsia BIG in Thailand, will enable True customers to convert and use their TruePoint to book more than 500 hotels and 10,000 activities on airasia.com, as well as redeem flights to over 150 destinations in AirAsia's domestic and international network. The partnership also provides flexibility and convenience for True customers, including the ability to convert BIG Points to TruePoint, making lifestyle and experience rewards redemption just a few clicks away.

AirAsia BIG Thailand Country Head Bawornpak Siripanich said, 'Around three million BIG members in Thailand will benefit from this partnership, especially those who are online and mobile users of the TrueYou/ TrueID platforms. The partnership means both BIG Members and True customers can redeem their points for AirAsia flights, hotels and activities and vice versa convert BIG Points to TruePoint to redeem a range of lifestyle and experience rewards from TrueYou and CP Group partners.'

True Digital Group General Manager of Privilege & O2O Tanaphon Manavutiveth said, 'This partnership and the ability to convert BIG Points to TruePoint will satisfy the needs of millions of True customers. At TrueYou, customers can already redeem free products or discounts at affiliate stores, as well as access exciting experiences such as concerts or performances throughout the year. This new partnership will further their loyalty experience with TruePoint, allowing members to redeem travel experiences via TrueID app and the AirAsia BIG app. In the future, the programme will only expand to become to provide our loyal members the opportunity to earn and redeem more dining, shopping and travel benefits.'

Members can convert their points via the Xchange feature in the AirAsia BIG mobile app or search for AirAsia BIG on the TrueID app.

The conversion rate of 1 TruePoint = 1 BIG Point is available to members who have a minimum of 1000 TruePoint. In addition, members who convert TruePoint to BIG Points between 12 July 2019 - 31 August will receive a 50% BIG points bonus.

AirAsia BIG members can also earn BIG Points from flying with AirAsia, using services or purchasing products from affiliate stores or by converting points from credit cards and loyalty partner programmes. AirAsia BIG members can redeem BIG Points for AirAsia flight rewards or thousands of hotels and activities on airasia.com. To join AirAsia BIG or for more information, visit airasiabig.com or download the AirAsia BIG mobile app today.

About AirAsia BIG Loyalty

AirAsia BIG Loyalty was established in November 2011 and is owned and operated by Think BIG Digital Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of AirAsia Bhd in collaboration with Aimia Inc. As the loyalty programme for AirAsia, AirAsia BIG Loyalty enables its members to enjoy the lowest flight fares across AirAsia's extensive network. More than 36 million AirAsia BIG Loyalty Members can earn AirAsia BIG Points on AirAsia flights to over 140 destinations across Asia, Australia and New Zealand and the Middle East, participating hotels as well as retail, e-commerce, travel and lifestyle partners within the region. The loyalty programme makes all seats redeemable by utilising AirAsia BIG Points. Other member-exclusive privileges include 24-hour priority booking for all AirAsia sales. The AirAsia BIG app is available for download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. For more information on the mobile app plus other updates, log on to airasiaBIG.com or follow AirAsia BIG on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About TrueYou

TrueYou is a loyalty brand under the True Group, Thailand's fully-integrated telecommunications provider and convergence leader, that offers an unrivalled selection of integrated communications services and solutions (mobile and high-speed internet services and digital solutions). Our brand philosophy is to bring happiness to over 37 million True customers using our loyalty program. TrueYou comprises three key products: TruePrivilege - all the benefits and privileges tailored exclusively for True customers divided into dining, shopping, travelling, entertainment and True products/services categories. TruePoint - a reward program where users can earn points through payment transactions within the True Group and its partners: every 25 THB (~0.79 USD) gives user 1 TruePoint. TrueBonus - earning True product benefits through customer service ageing.

About TruePoint

TruePoint, a loyalty currency owned by a leading telecommunication company, True Group, has been introduced into the market since 2011. At the beginning, TruePoint could be accumulated only from bill payments of True Group's services which are TrueMove H (Mobile), TrueVision (Cable network) and TrueOnline (Fixed line and internet broadband) that the customer base has covered only 35% of Thai population. Later in years, TruePoint has grown itself and extended in partnership with other partners both internal: C.P. group (affiliated companies) and external partners in order to broaden services and serve customers in different lifestyles. The current services of TruePoint are issuance of TruePoint, redemption of TruePoint and exchanging TruePoint with selective partners.