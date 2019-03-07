Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AirAsia Berhad : Big Sale is back with more value deals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 11:34pm EST

Bengaluru, March 8, 2019: AirAsia Big Sale is back with a bundle of discounts for add-ons to round out your trip.

Enjoy promotional all-in one way member's fares from as low as INR 799 across our domestic network for destinations such as Kochi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad & many more and INR 999 on the international network for destinations in Thailand, Malaysia & beyond.

Book on airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app from 11 March 2019 (0001h GMT +8) to 17 March 2019 (2400 GMT +8) for travel between 1 September 2019 and 2 June 2020.

AirAsia BIG Members will enjoy 24-hours priority access to the sale from 09 March 2019 (21:30 IST). Login as a BIG Member on airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app to enjoy your instant member discount.

AirAsia BIG members can also redeem promo seats for as little as 500 BIG Points on airasiabig.com and the AirAsia BIG mobile app.

For the first time ever, AirAsia will also be offering great savings on other products and services during the campaign period, such as:

  • 20% off on all Santan Combo Meals

AirAsia inflight menu, Santan, offers a wide selection of Indian and international meals. Discount is available for pre-book combo meals on new flights booking only.

  • 20% off for Pick A Seat option

Choose to sit close to your travel companion during your flight, or opt for Hot Seats with extra leg-room and enjoy priority boarding.

AirAsia India currently has a fleet of 20 aircraft covering 19 interesting destinations across the country. For more updates on AirAsia's latest innovations, as well as promotions, activities and contests, connect via Twitter (https://twitter.com/airasia) or Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia).

* All-in fares including taxes and fees. Refer to Terms and conditions here.

*Ends*

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 04:33:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:51aChina's February coal imports tumble on uncertainty over curbs, holiday disruption
RE
12:51aBHP : China's iron ore imports hit 10-month low in February on holiday break
RE
12:51aChina February soybean imports fall to four-year low amid tariffs, flat demand
RE
12:51aChina's February crude imports surge 22 percent; gas imports drop from January
RE
12:49aAXIOM MINING : Supplementary Prospectus
PU
12:49aBHP BILLITON S AFRICA : celebrates #BalanceForBetter at this year's International Women's Day
PU
12:44aASPEN PHARMACARE : encouraging Emerging Market growth
PU
12:41aVilnius Regional Court has rejected the claim of UAB Kroviniu Terminalas regarding the damages from the breach of the competition law
GL
12:40amobilezone once again increases sales and profit
TE
12:39aCHEVRON : Oil prices slide as economic outlook darkens, U.S. supply surges
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC : EXCLUSIVE: SEC scrutinizes fairness of stock exchange pricing
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Correction to Second Roundup Weedkiller Trial
3Oil edges up as tight global supplies offset economic concern
4STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : Explainer - UBS appeals IPO sponsor ban, tests HK's crackdown on mis..
5OTTO ENERGY LIMITED : OTTO ENERGY : Trading Halt

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.