AirAsia Berhad : Big Sale is back with more value deals

Bengaluru, March 8, 2019: AirAsia Big Sale is back with a bundle of discounts for add-ons to round out your trip.

Enjoy promotional all-in one way member's fares from as low as INR 799 across our domestic network for destinations such as Kochi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad & many more and INR 999 on the international network for destinations in Thailand, Malaysia & beyond.

Book on airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app from 11 March 2019 (0001h GMT +8) to 17 March 2019 (2400 GMT +8) for travel between 1 September 2019 and 2 June 2020.

AirAsia BIG Members will enjoy 24-hours priority access to the sale from 09 March 2019 (21:30 IST). Login as a BIG Member on airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app to enjoy your instant member discount.

AirAsia BIG members can also redeem promo seats for as little as 500 BIG Points on airasiabig.com and the AirAsia BIG mobile app.

For the first time ever, AirAsia will also be offering great savings on other products and services during the campaign period, such as:

20% off on all Santan Combo Meals

AirAsia inflight menu, Santan, offers a wide selection of Indian and international meals. Discount is available for pre-book combo meals on new flights booking only.

20% off for Pick A Seat option

Choose to sit close to your travel companion during your flight, or opt for Hot Seats with extra leg-room and enjoy priority boarding.

AirAsia India currently has a fleet of 20 aircraft covering 19 interesting destinations across the country. For more updates on AirAsia's latest innovations, as well as promotions, activities and contests, connect via Twitter (https://twitter.com/airasia) or Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia).

* All-in fares including taxes and fees. Refer to Terms and conditions here.

