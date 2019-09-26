Log in
AirAsia Berhad : Changes In Director's Interest (Section 219 Of CA 2016) - Dato' Abdel Aziz @ Abdul Aziz Bin Abu Bakar

09/26/2019 | 09:33pm EDT
BackSep 27, 2019

Information Compiled By KLSE

Particulars of Director
Name DATO' ABDEL AZIZ @ ABDUL AZIZ BIN ABU BAKAR
Descriptions(Class) Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
No
Date of change
No of securities
Type of transaction
Nature of Interest
1
25/09/2019
25,000
Acquired
Direct Interest
Name of registered holder Amsec Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd Pledged Securities Account - Ambank (M) Berhad for Abdel Aziz
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any) 1.79
2
26/09/2019
125,000
Acquired
Direct Interest
Name of registered holder Amsec Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd Pledged Securities Account - Ambank (M) Berhad for Abdel Aziz
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any) 1.79
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred

Acquisition of Shares

Nature of interest

Direct Interest

Total no of securities after change
Direct (units) 689,500
Direct (%) 0.021
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 0
Indirect/deemed interest (%) 0.000
Date of notice 26/09/2019
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 26/09/2019
Announcement Info
Company Name AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Stock Name AIRASIA
Date Announced 26 Sep 2019
Category Changes in Director's Interest Pursuant to Section 219 of CA 2016
Reference Number CS4-26092019-00014

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 01:32:05 UTC
