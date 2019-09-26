AirAsia Berhad : Changes In Director's Interest (Section 219 Of CA 2016) - Dato' Abdel Aziz @ Abdul Aziz Bin Abu Bakar

Information Compiled By KLSE
Particulars of Director
Details of changes
|
Name
|
DATO' ABDEL AZIZ @ ABDUL AZIZ BIN ABU BAKAR
|
Descriptions(Class)
|
Ordinary Shares
|
No
|
Date of change
|
No of securities
|
Type of transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
1
|
25/09/2019
|
25,000
|
Acquired
|
Direct Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
Amsec Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd Pledged Securities Account - Ambank (M) Berhad for Abdel Aziz
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
|
Consideration (if any)
|
1.79
|
2
|
26/09/2019
|
125,000
|
Acquired
|
Direct Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
Amsec Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd Pledged Securities Account - Ambank (M) Berhad for Abdel Aziz
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
|
Consideration (if any)
|
1.79
|
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
|
Acquisition of Shares
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct Interest
Announcement Info
|
Total no of securities after change
|
Direct (units)
|
689,500
|
Direct (%)
|
0.021
|
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
|
0
|
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
|
0.000
|
Date of notice
|
26/09/2019
|
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
|
26/09/2019
|
Company Name
|
AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
|
Stock Name
|
AIRASIA
|
Date Announced
|
26 Sep 2019
|
Category
|
Changes in Director's Interest Pursuant to Section 219 of CA 2016
|
Reference Number
|
CS4-26092019-00014
Disclaimer
AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 01:32:05 UTC