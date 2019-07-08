Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AirAsia Berhad : Escape now and pay later with AirAsia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 02:58am EDT

  • AirAsia introduces new 'escape now and pay later' option in Australia

  • Getting away to 140 destinations in Asia including the beaches of Lombok, the temples of Thailand and the nightlife of Kuala Lumpur, just became easier

SYDNEY, 8 July 2019 - AirAsia, the World's Best Low-Cost Airline for the 11th consecutive year at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, has partnered with Zip to offer Australians the ability to 'escape now and pay later'.

Under the partnership, AirAsia guests are able to purchase flights to more than 140 destinations across Asia Pacific using Zip, paying them off in interest-free, bite-sized weekly, fortnightly or monthly instalments.

AirAsia Regional Commercial Head Matana Thienthong said, 'AirAsia is all about providing great value and choice to our guests. This includes providing them with access to what they want, when they want it.

'Holidays can be an expensive exercise, even with our low-fares. This is why we're offering our guests a flexible way to book that well deserved break or spontaneous getaway.'

AirAsia connects Australians to over 140 destinations across Asia Pacific on more than 65 flights per week from Brisbane, Sydney, Perth, Melbourne Avalon and the Gold Coast.

To book your next holiday or to sign up and pay using Zip, visit airasia.com.

For more information about AirAsia's partnership with Zip go to https://zip.co/airasia.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 06:57:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:13aNASDAQ : Semi-Annual Review of the OMX Helsinki 25 Index
PU
03:13aWOOLWORTHS : reaffirms commitment to Reconciliation
PU
03:13aSUCCESSFUL TRADE FAIR PRESENTATION : increased demand for laser cooling systems made by termotek
PU
03:11aSouth Korea's Moon urges Japan to remove export curbs
RE
03:10aSouth Korea's Moon urges Japan to remove export curbs
RE
03:10aTransCanna Acquires The GoodFellas Group, LLC
NE
03:09aOil prices edge up; gains capped as investors eye global risks
RE
03:08aHORIZON DISCOVERY : SMARTvector platform supports Celyad IND filing
PU
03:08aPREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : Loan into Otjozondu Manganese Mining in Namibia
PU
03:08aIMPALA PLATINUM : Implats - trading statement
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : shares rise as 18,000 global job cuts begin
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Saudi airline flyadeal picks Airbus jets over grounded Boeing MAX
3SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Greensill issued false statement on bonds sold by metals tycoon Gupta
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : China tech giant Baidu partners with Geely, Toyota
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About