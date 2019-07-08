AirAsia Berhad : Escape now and pay later with AirAsia

AirAsia introduces new 'escape now and pay later' option in Australia

Getting away to 140 destinations in Asia including the beaches of Lombok, the temples of Thailand and the nightlife of Kuala Lumpur, just became easier

SYDNEY, 8 July 2019 - AirAsia, the World's Best Low-Cost Airline for the 11th consecutive year at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, has partnered with Zip to offer Australians the ability to 'escape now and pay later'.

Under the partnership, AirAsia guests are able to purchase flights to more than 140 destinations across Asia Pacific using Zip, paying them off in interest-free, bite-sized weekly, fortnightly or monthly instalments.

AirAsia Regional Commercial Head Matana Thienthong said, 'AirAsia is all about providing great value and choice to our guests. This includes providing them with access to what they want, when they want it.

'Holidays can be an expensive exercise, even with our low-fares. This is why we're offering our guests a flexible way to book that well deserved break or spontaneous getaway.'

AirAsia connects Australians to over 140 destinations across Asia Pacific on more than 65 flights per week from Brisbane, Sydney, Perth, Melbourne Avalon and the Gold Coast.

To book your next holiday or to sign up and pay using Zip, visit airasia.com.

For more information about AirAsia's partnership with Zip go to https://zip.co/airasia.