AirAsia Berhad : Extension Of Time For Holding Of Annual General Meeting

Reference is made to the following subject matters:

1. The announcements made by the Honourable Prime Minister in relation to the imposition of Movement Control Order ('MCO') with effect from 18 March 2020 until 12 May 2020 nationwide to curb the spread of the Corona Virus Disease 2019 ('COVID-19') infection in Malaysia; and

2. The initiatives introduced by the Registrar of Companies ('ROC') in support of the Government's initiatives to ease the economic pressures arising from the COVID-19 pandemic by granting:-

(a) an extension of time ('EOT') to companies affected by the MCO to hold an Annual General Meeting ('AGM') for a period of 90 days from the due date for convening of AGM in accordance with the powers under Section 340(4) of the Companies Act 2016 ('the Act'); and

(b) an EOT to companies with financial years ending after 31 August 2019 to 31 December 2019 to circulate and lodge their Audited Financial Statements for a period of 90 days in accordance with the powers under Practice Note 3/2018 and Section 259(2) of the Act respectively.

In view of the aforementioned, the Company has on 12 May 2020 been granted an EOT by the ROC to hold its Fourteenth AGM ('14th AGM') on or before 28 September 2020 pursuant to Section 340(4) of the Act.

The Board of Directors of AAX will determine the appropriate date to hold the 14th AGM of the Company and make the necessary announcement together with the notice of the 14th AGM in due course.

This announcement is dated 12 May 2020.