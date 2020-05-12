Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AirAsia Berhad : Extension Of Time For Holding Of Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 09:05pm EDT

Reference is made to the following subject matters:

1. The announcements made by the Honourable Prime Minister in relation to the imposition of Movement Control Order ('MCO') with effect from 18 March 2020 until 12 May 2020 nationwide to curb the spread of the Corona Virus Disease 2019 ('COVID-19') infection in Malaysia; and

2. The initiatives introduced by the Registrar of Companies ('ROC') in support of the Government's initiatives to ease the economic pressures arising from the COVID-19 pandemic by granting:-

(a) an extension of time ('EOT') to companies affected by the MCO to hold an Annual General Meeting ('AGM') for a period of 90 days from the due date for convening of AGM in accordance with the powers under Section 340(4) of the Companies Act 2016 ('the Act'); and

(b) an EOT to companies with financial years ending after 31 August 2019 to 31 December 2019 to circulate and lodge their Audited Financial Statements for a period of 90 days in accordance with the powers under Practice Note 3/2018 and Section 259(2) of the Act respectively.

In view of the aforementioned, the Company has on 12 May 2020 been granted an EOT by the ROC to hold its Fourteenth AGM ('14th AGM') on or before 28 September 2020 pursuant to Section 340(4) of the Act.

The Board of Directors of AAX will determine the appropriate date to hold the 14th AGM of the Company and make the necessary announcement together with the notice of the 14th AGM in due course.

This announcement is dated 12 May 2020.

Disclaimer

AirAsia X Bhd published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 01:04:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:06pPNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Announces Pricing Of Offering Of BlackRock Stock
PR
10:04pNEC : Develops Learning-based Communications Analysis Technology-enabling High-quality Local 5G Without Network Specialist
AQ
10:01pCATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES : Announces Director Election Results
AQ
10:01pAnalysis on Impact of COVID-19- Global Gym Management Software Market 2020-2024 | Benefits of Using the Gym Management Software to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
09:55pClassic Minerals Ltd Commencement of drilling at Forrestania Gold Project
AW
09:50pZHONGHUA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED : Announces First Quarter Results for the Three Months Ended 31 March 2020
AQ
09:50pPeak Provides Update on Filing of Year-end 2019 Financial Statements
NE
09:46pBLACKROCK : Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock
BU
09:46pALPHAONE SATORI MANAGEMENT : Opens Satori II
BU
09:35pMyoKardia Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. airlines tell crews not to force passengers to wear masks
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : California county orders closure of Tesla plant
3THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : German economy ministry open to supporting Thyssenkrupp - paper
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : reports spike in takedowns of hate speech, terrorism
5LYNAS CORPORATION LIMITED : Aiming to thwart China, U.S. senator pushes rare earths funding bill

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group