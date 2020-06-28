AirAsia Berhad : First Time Ever! The New "AirAsia Unlimited Pass" Set to accelerate domestic Thai tourism

BANGKOK - 29 June 2020 - Supporting domestic tourism, AirAsia presents the 'AirAsia Unlimited Pass' for the first time in Thailand, offering a limited number of tickets for only 2,999 THB for unlimited travel across its domestic routes. Tickets go on sale from today until 5 July 2020 with the flight redemption period beginning today until 26 November 2020 for travel from 20 July to 17 December 2020.

With this offer, guests can enjoy many amazing domestic destinations such as Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Had Yai, Nan, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen and many more, covering 23 popular destinations.

Chief Executive of AirAsia Thailand, Santisuk Klongchaiya said that 'The COVID-19 situation has significantly impacted the economy and tourism sector, especially in terms of foreign tourist spending in the nation, which has yet to return to normal. In support for both the public and private sector, AirAsia is launching the Unlimited Pass for the first time in Thailand to help stimulate domestic air travel and provide a welcome boost for the nation's economy. AirAsia is looking to offer the very best convenience and value to our guests as well as reassure that their health and safety is our top priority. AirAsia is thus for the first time offering an unlimited pass in the hopes of stimulating travel from late July through to the middle of December.'

'We also wish to reassure guests that we have stepped up all precautionary measures around safety and hygiene, on the ground and in the air, to ensure our guests arrive safe and healthy at their destination.

'We expect the unlimited pass will prove very popular for value seekers, as well as providing incredible value and convenience for our guests. This special offer for unlimited domestic travel will also provide numerous spin-off benefits to many communities, regions and across the nation as we work together to overcome this situation and get our economy back on its feet.' Santisuk said.

Further information and details on how to redeem the AirAsia Unlimited Pass, can be found atairasia.com/deals or via the AirAsia Mobile App by clicking on the Deals tab and logging in with your BIG member account then clicking 'AirAsia Unlimited Pass.'

To redeem flights using the Unlimited Pass, visitairasia.com/deals or go to the mobile app and click details, enter your Email and BIG member password, click 'Deals You Purchased', Check and then Use to search flights. After finding a desired flight indicated as 100% Discount (applicable to the pass), proceed to finalise the booking and pay only for any applicable airport duties and optional ancillary services.

At AirAsia, the health and wellbeing of our passengers remain our top priority. Besides complying with the advice and regulations as outlined by government and health authorities, AirAsia has also implemented end-to-end contactless procedures and a series of new safety measures, including requiring masks be worn throughout all flights, the temporary suspension of in-flight food and beverage service, temperature screenings at the airport and the encouragement of online check-in or kiosk check-in to reduce physical contact.

For the latest AirAsia news, activities and promotions, follow AirAsia on Twitter (twitter.com/AirAsia), Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia) and Instagram (instagram.com/AirAsia).