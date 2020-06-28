Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AirAsia Berhad : First Time Ever! The New "AirAsia Unlimited Pass" Set to accelerate domestic Thai tourism

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/28/2020 | 10:54pm EDT

BANGKOK - 29 June 2020 - Supporting domestic tourism, AirAsia presents the 'AirAsia Unlimited Pass' for the first time in Thailand, offering a limited number of tickets for only 2,999 THB for unlimited travel across its domestic routes. Tickets go on sale from today until 5 July 2020 with the flight redemption period beginning today until 26 November 2020 for travel from 20 July to 17 December 2020.

With this offer, guests can enjoy many amazing domestic destinations such as Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Had Yai, Nan, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen and many more, covering 23 popular destinations.

Chief Executive of AirAsia Thailand, Santisuk Klongchaiya said that 'The COVID-19 situation has significantly impacted the economy and tourism sector, especially in terms of foreign tourist spending in the nation, which has yet to return to normal. In support for both the public and private sector, AirAsia is launching the Unlimited Pass for the first time in Thailand to help stimulate domestic air travel and provide a welcome boost for the nation's economy. AirAsia is looking to offer the very best convenience and value to our guests as well as reassure that their health and safety is our top priority. AirAsia is thus for the first time offering an unlimited pass in the hopes of stimulating travel from late July through to the middle of December.'

'We also wish to reassure guests that we have stepped up all precautionary measures around safety and hygiene, on the ground and in the air, to ensure our guests arrive safe and healthy at their destination.

'We expect the unlimited pass will prove very popular for value seekers, as well as providing incredible value and convenience for our guests. This special offer for unlimited domestic travel will also provide numerous spin-off benefits to many communities, regions and across the nation as we work together to overcome this situation and get our economy back on its feet.' Santisuk said.

Further information and details on how to redeem the AirAsia Unlimited Pass, can be found atairasia.com/deals or via the AirAsia Mobile App by clicking on the Deals tab and logging in with your BIG member account then clicking 'AirAsia Unlimited Pass.'

To redeem flights using the Unlimited Pass, visitairasia.com/deals or go to the mobile app and click details, enter your Email and BIG member password, click 'Deals You Purchased', Check and then Use to search flights. After finding a desired flight indicated as 100% Discount (applicable to the pass), proceed to finalise the booking and pay only for any applicable airport duties and optional ancillary services.

At AirAsia, the health and wellbeing of our passengers remain our top priority. Besides complying with the advice and regulations as outlined by government and health authorities, AirAsia has also implemented end-to-end contactless procedures and a series of new safety measures, including requiring masks be worn throughout all flights, the temporary suspension of in-flight food and beverage service, temperature screenings at the airport and the encouragement of online check-in or kiosk check-in to reduce physical contact.

For the latest AirAsia news, activities and promotions, follow AirAsia on Twitter (twitter.com/AirAsia), Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia) and Instagram (instagram.com/AirAsia).

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 02:53:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:46aCARBIOS : Begins Construction on Industrial Demonstration Plant in Final Step to Commercializing Its PET Recycling Technology
BU
12:43aOasis Statement on Fujitec 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting Results
BU
12:38aURGENT : Toyota's global output plunges record 54.4% in May on virus
AQ
12:37aALLIANZ : South Korea Pension Signs $2.3 Billion Joint Venture With Allianz for Real-Estate Investment
DJ
12:32aAVITA MEDICAL LIMITED : Implementation of the Scheme of Arrangement to Redomicile from Australia to the United States of America
BU
12:30aADO PROPERTIES S.A. : ADO Properties S.A. exercises call option to acquire control of Consus Real Estate AG, continues to pursue rights issue and plans voluntary public tender offer for minority shareholders of Consus Real Estate AG
EQ
12:25aITC : 4Q Net Profit Rose 9.1% on Lower Tax Expenses
DJ
12:17aNissan denies corporate conspiracy to oust ex-chairman Ghosn
RE
12:16aNISSAN MOTOR : officials face angry shareholders on red ink, scandal
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1RIO TINTO GROUP : Rio Tinto reaches power supply deal with Mongolia for Oyu Tolgoi mine
2EXCLUSIVE: Facebook ad boycott campaign to go global, organisers say
3PEPSICO, INC. : Pepsi joining Facebook ad boycott, FOX Business Network reports
4FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATI : FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : Record Result for Fisher & Paykel Healthca..
5DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : SoftBank to repurchase $1.9 billion of corporate bonds
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group