AirAsia Berhad : Flies Malaysian Contingent To 2018 Asian Games

SEPANG, 16 August 2018 - AirAsia is proud to fly the Malaysian contingent to the Asian Games taking place in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia from 18 August to 2 September 2018.

A sending-off ceremony was held at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA2) today for 113 Malaysian athletes who will compete in badminton, hockey, swimming, archery and artistic gymnastics, and medical personnel.

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat said, 'We are honoured to fly the Malaysian contingent to Indonesia for the Asian Games. Malaysia has a strong pool of athletes this year, and I have no doubt they will give their all to make the nation proud at Asia's largest sporting event. We wish them the very best.'

Over the years, AirAsia has supported numerous athletes in their quest for success, including track cyclists Azizulhasni Awang and Fatehah Mustapa, diver Leong Mun Yee, bodybuilder Faiz Ariffin, bowler Syaidatul Afifah Badrul Hamid, as well as badminton professional and AirAsia Badminton Academy player Liew Daren, who will be representing Malaysia at the Games.

AirAsia's commitment to Malaysian sports is part of the airline's #DARETODREAM campaign, which reinforces the airline as a dream-enabler through its support for national athletes from all levels, with a single goal in mind - to put the nation on the world map.