AirAsia Berhad : Free Seats is back with more value deals

SEPANG, 9 March 2019 - AirAsia Free Seats* is back with 5 million promotional seats, this time with a bundle of discounts for hotels, add-ons and duty-free products to round out your trip.

Enjoy promotional all-in members fares from as low as RM12* for flights from Kuala Lumpur to Kuantan, Johor Bahru, Kota Bharu and Penang, and from RM36* for flights to Can Tho, Padang, Hua Hin, Siem Reap, Banda Aceh and many more.

Fly AirAsia X from as low as RM199* for flights from Kuala Lumpur to Tianjin, Gold Coast, Osaka, Seoul, Honolulu and others. For extra comfort and perks, try our award-winning Premium Flatbed from Kuala Lumpur to Jaipur, Taipei, Chengdu, Fukuoka, Jeju from only RM699*.

Book on airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app from 11 March 2019 (0001h GMT +8) to 17 March 2019 (2400 GMT +8) for travel between 1 September 2019 and 2 June 2020.

AirAsia BIG Members and Hong Leong AirAsia Credit Card holders will enjoy 24-hours priority access to the sale from 10 March 2019 (0001h GMT +8). Login as a BIG Member on airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app to enjoy your instant member discount.

AirAsia BIG members can also redeem promo seats for as little as 500 BIG Points on airasiabig.com and the AirAsia BIG mobile app.

For the first time ever, AirAsia will also be offering great savings on other products and services during the campaign period, such as:

AirAsiaGo.com offers additional 5% discount with promo code HOTEL5 on selected standalone hotels on top of available hotel deals. Guests can also save more when book their flight with hotel.

20% off on all Santan Combo Meals

AirAsia inflight menu, Santan, offers a wide selection of Asean and international meals. Discount is available for pre-book combo meals on new flights booking only.

20% off for Pick A Seat option

Choose to sit closely with your travel companion during your flight, or opt for Hot Seats with extra leg-room and enjoy priority boarding.

Enjoy 30% off on all duty-free items and AirAsia merchandise.

Use the promo code AADEALS15 to enjoy discounts on exciting activities for your trip.



*All-in fares including taxes and fees. Refer to Terms and Conditions here.