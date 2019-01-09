Log in
AirAsia Berhad : India adds 8 additional flights to its network

01/09/2019 | 11:24pm EST

Bengaluru, January 10, 2019: The year has started off on a great note for AirAsia India. The carrier has announced its network expansion plans with the latest route between New Delhi and Hyderabad with a morning and evening connection between the two cities. The airline has also announced the addition of flights connecting New Delhi with Srinagar and Pune. This will be the second connection between the national capital and Srinagar and Pune.

AirAsia India had launched a connection between Chennai and Hyderabad in the end of December 2018.

Speaking about the development, Mr. Sunil Bhaskaran, MD & CEO, AirAsia India, said, 'These new connections are a testimony to our commitment, Now Everyone Can Fly. We recently announced the much awaited connection between Bengaluru and Mumbai and hope to open out Mumbai to several other cities on our network offering affordable fares to our guests.'

Bookings for the new sectors are open for sale as of 9.00 AM IST 10 January 2018. Effective 1 February 2019, AirAsia India will operate daily flights to the new routes.

Guests can book their flights on www.airasia.com or the AirAsia Mobile App and avail fares from as low as INR 1999/- for flights connecting New Delhi and Hyderabad. Guests can avail fares from as low as INR 2499 and INR 2699 for flights connecting New Delhi - Srinagar and New Delhi - Pune.

AirAsia India currently has a fleet of 20 aircraft covering 19 interesting destinations across the country. For more updates on AirAsia's latest innovations, as well as promotions, activities and contests, connect via Twitter (https://twitter.com/airasia) or Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia).

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 04:23:02 UTC
