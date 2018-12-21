AirAsia Berhad : India announces Mumbai as its next destination and add 20th aircraft to its fleet

Bengaluru, December 21, 2018: AirAsia India is pleased to announce that it will be flying to Mumbai starting January 2019. Mumbai is one of the key markets for every airline with Mumbai airport being the second largest in India. AirAsia India will connect Mumbai to Bengaluru, and is all set to revolutionize the sector, the AirAsia way! This significant business announcement from AirAsia India in the last quarter of 2018 is a testimony to its commitment to making everyone fly and offer affordable means of flying.

AirAsia India recently increased frequency of flights between Bengaluru and Kolkata, operating early morning from 12 Jan 2019. It also started the sale of Bengaluru Guwahati flights (via Kolkata) in the evening, commencing on 15 Jan 2019.

Speaking about the development, Mr. Sunil Bhaskaran, MD & CEO, AirAsia India, said, 'We are pleased to make the much awaited announcement of adding Mumbai to our network. This is a great way to end 2018, and in line with our ultimate vision is to focus on revolutionizing air travel in the markets that we operate in. We're also happy to welcome our 20th Airbus A320 aircraft to our fleet.'

Bookings for the Mumbai sectors are open for sale as of 9:30 AM IST 21 Dec 2018. Guests can book their flights on www.airasia.com or the AirAsia Mobile App and avail fares from as low as INR 1599 for flights connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai. Bookings for all the new sectors are open for sale as of 21 December 2018.

AirAsia India currently has a fleet of 19 aircraft covering 19 interesting destinations across the country. For more updates on AirAsia's latest innovations, as well as promotions, activities and contests, connect via Twitter (https://twitter.com/airasia) or Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia).

*Ends*