Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AirAsia Berhad : India announces Mumbai as its next destination and add 20th aircraft to its fleet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 06:16am CET

Bengaluru, December 21, 2018: AirAsia India is pleased to announce that it will be flying to Mumbai starting January 2019. Mumbai is one of the key markets for every airline with Mumbai airport being the second largest in India. AirAsia India will connect Mumbai to Bengaluru, and is all set to revolutionize the sector, the AirAsia way! This significant business announcement from AirAsia India in the last quarter of 2018 is a testimony to its commitment to making everyone fly and offer affordable means of flying.

AirAsia India recently increased frequency of flights between Bengaluru and Kolkata, operating early morning from 12 Jan 2019. It also started the sale of Bengaluru Guwahati flights (via Kolkata) in the evening, commencing on 15 Jan 2019.

Speaking about the development, Mr. Sunil Bhaskaran, MD & CEO, AirAsia India, said, 'We are pleased to make the much awaited announcement of adding Mumbai to our network. This is a great way to end 2018, and in line with our ultimate vision is to focus on revolutionizing air travel in the markets that we operate in. We're also happy to welcome our 20th Airbus A320 aircraft to our fleet.'

Bookings for the Mumbai sectors are open for sale as of 9:30 AM IST 21 Dec 2018. Guests can book their flights on www.airasia.com or the AirAsia Mobile App and avail fares from as low as INR 1599 for flights connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai. Bookings for all the new sectors are open for sale as of 21 December 2018.

AirAsia India currently has a fleet of 19 aircraft covering 19 interesting destinations across the country. For more updates on AirAsia's latest innovations, as well as promotions, activities and contests, connect via Twitter (https://twitter.com/airasia) or Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia).

*Ends*

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 05:09:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:16aTENCENT : Game On for Tencent as China Signals End to Approvals Freeze
DJ
07:16aHERSHEY : What's the point of missing Hershey Kisses' tips"
AQ
07:16aVERKKOKAUPPA COM OYJ : .com resolved on a new matching period under the long-term incentive plan for key employees
AQ
07:15aINTERSERVE : A year on from carillion
AQ
07:15aMANCHESTER UNITED : Solksjaer's strange start
AQ
07:15aWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Boots blames first quarter sales fall on 'weak' retail conditions
AQ
07:15aLLOYDS : London firms top UK in bullish attitude
AQ
07:15aCENTRICA : ignites legal challenge over price cap
AQ
07:15aFAROE PETROLEUM : dismisses advance from Norway's DNO
AQ
07:15aMANCHESTER UNITED : Happyby hammers
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALTRIA GROUP : ALTRIA : to buy $12.8 billion minority stake in e-cigarette company Juul
2AUSTAL LIMITED : U.S., allies slam China for economic espionage, spies indicted
3INTEL CORPORATION : Apple to pull some iPhones in Germany as Qualcomm extends global wins
4ADIDAS : North America, online sales power Nike's quarterly results beat
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Nissan's Ghosn re-arrested, chances of imminent bail dashed

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.