AirAsia Berhad : India announces recruitment drive for Cabin Crew in Surat

08/14/2018 | 01:41pm CEST

Surat, August 14th 2018 - AirAsia India today announced their recruitment drive for Cabin Crew in the vibrant city of Surat. Enthusiastic candidates can be a part of the drive, which is scheduled to take place in Surat on 19th August at The Grand Bhagwati Hotel.

AirAsia India has been bullish on recruiting the right talent and training them the AirAsia way. Talent acquisition and training have been key focus areas for AirAsia India, which currently has a fleet of 18 aircraft covering 21 interesting destinations across the country.

Stay tuned to our facebook.com/AirAsia page for more updates about the recruitment drive!

Date: 19th August 2018, Sunday

Time: 9.00am to 5.00pm

Venue: The Grand Bhagwati Hotel, Dumas Road

Contact: 080 46676700 from 9.00am to 6.00pm

*** ENDS ***

About AirAsia India

AirAsia (India) Ltd is a joint venture between Tata Sons Limited & AirAsia, with AirAsia Investment Limited. AirAsia India commenced operations on 12th June 2014 and currently flies to 21 destinations across India with a fleet of 18 A320 aircraft.

For AirAsia, please contact:

Divya Kumar

Public Relations

divyakumar@airasia.com

Ph: +91 9884046825

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 11:40:09 UTC
