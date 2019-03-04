AirAsia Berhad : India introduces a new connection between New Delhi & Indore to its network

Bengaluru, March 1, 2019: India's low cost carrier, AirAsia India today announced its network expansion plans by introducing a new route between New Delhi and Indore with an evening connection between the two cities. The airline also announced that it has increased the frequency of flights between New Delhi & Bengaluru, Pune & Srinagar by introducing a third connection.

While the New Delhi - Indore launch fare is INR 2599, bookings for all flights, New Delhi - Pune, New Delhi - Srinagar and New Delhi - Bengaluru are up and ready for bookings. Flights to all these routes will begin on the 25 March 2019.

Speaking about the development, Mr. Sunil Bhaskaran, MD & CEO, AirAsia India, said 'We recently added 8 new flights to our network and with the launch of New Delhi and Indore route at an affordable fare, we stand by our vision of making everyone fly. We look forward to adding more routes to our network in the days to come and encourage more and more flyers to fly with AirAsia India.'

AirAsia India currently has a fleet of 20 aircraft covering 19 interesting destinations across the country. For more updates on AirAsia's latest innovations, as well as promotions, activities and contests, connect via Twitter (https://twitter.com/airasia) or Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia).

Effective 25 March 2019, AirAsia India will operate daily flights to the new routes mentioned below: