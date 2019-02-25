Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AirAsia Berhad : India on the lookout for a publishing agency for travel360° India, its in-flight magazine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 11:53pm EST

Bengaluru, February 26, 2019: India's low cost airline, AirAsia India is on the lookout for a publishing agency for its in-flight magazine, travel360° India which was first published in April 2017, and will complete 24 editions in March 2019. travel360° India caters to a wide range of readers and it is also well positioned to inform, entertain and educate AirAsia's guests on a large spectrum of topics.

The magazine seeks to serve guests in line with the global content setup, but with a distinctly local flavour, encompassing the cultural and social landscape of India. The content is tailored to the Indian traveler, and features destinations on the airlines' domestic network, and places situated near cities connected by AirAsia India. travel360° India also has an award winning section called 'TravelHer,' which is solely dedicated to empowering women travelers and documenting their experiences. The writers are solo travelers or women travelling with other women.

While AirAsia India expects the publishing agency to have a strong editorial team, the airline also looks forward to working with an agency with strong leadership and client relationship qualities combined with value addition for a long-term relationship.

AirAsia India extends an invite to all publishing agencies to be a part of the multi-agency pitch for the airline's publishing mandate.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 04:52:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:49aTELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD : 4Q Net Profit Down 74.8% On-Year
DJ
12:48aARISTOCRAT LEISURE : Final Director's Interest Notice - Dr ID Blackburne
PU
12:46aBentley Systems Introduces Mixed Reality App for Infrastructure Construction Projects Using Microsoft HoloLens 2 at Mobile World Congress Event
PR
12:43aSTANDARD CHARTERED : to cut costs, divest businesses in fresh growth strategy
RE
12:43aStandard Chartered 2018 Net Profit Fell 20%, Missing Expectations
DJ
12:40aMALAYAN BANKING BERHAD : 4Q Net Profit up 9.1% on Higher Net Interest Income, Islamic Banking
DJ
12:35aPortofino to Commence Geophysical Survey Hombre Muerto Salar-Argentina
NE
12:31aBarbados Stock Exchange Selects Blockstation's Digital Asset Trading Solution to Provide Security Token Listings and Trading
GL
12:31aAzul Systems teams with Eurotech to provide Open Source Java on Eurotech's Embedded Boards and Edge Computing Devices
GL
12:30aLERØY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA : Preliminary financial figures 2018
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says 'signing summit' with Xi for U.S.-China deal possible soon
2STANDARD CHARTERED PLC : STANDARD CHARTERED : to cut costs, divest businesses in fresh growth strategy
3SEC seeks contempt charge against Tesla's Musk, says tweet violates deal
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING TARGETS GLOBAL SALES OF T-X TRAINING JET AFTER U.S. CONTRACT WIN: executive
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE's Asset Sales Bode Well for Balance Sheet
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.