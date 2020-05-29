AirAsia Berhad : India opens bookings for travel from May 25, 2020 onwards

The airline is set to operate 77 flights on 25th May

Fly Safe with AirAsia India!

With domestic airline operations set to resume from 25 May'20, AirAsia India today announced its opening of bookings for travel to 21 destinations across its network. Acknowledged and recognised for its 7 star safety practices and leading the On-Time Performance charts, AirAsia India will be strictly following the SOPs and guidelines laid out by the regulatory bodies to enable safe travel.

In the run up to the resumption of operations, AirAsia India has enforced stringent measures in order to ensure the safety and well-being of its guests and crew. All AirAsia aircraft are fitted with HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Arresters) filtration systems which filter 99.99% of dust particles and airborne contaminants such as viruses and bacteria, ensuring the highest possible quality of cabin air. HEPA filters offer a performance level similar to those used to keep the air clean in surgical rooms. The airline will be facilitating regular disinfection procedures to control or kill infectious agents using cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting products approved by the Public Health Authority and aircraft manufacturer.

Speaking about this development,Mr. Sunil Bhaskaran, MD & CEO, AirAsia India, added 'We are appreciative of the government working collaboratively with all stakeholders to define the new protocols to help open up domestic flying in a calibrated manner keeping the health and safety of passengers and the airline crew in focus. The new SOPs and guidelines will pave the way for ensuring and instilling a sense of confidence amongst passengers. The precautions taken and preparedness displayed by the airlines and airport operators cohesively will reinstate air travel as the safest and fastest mode of transportation. As an airline, with its pillars standing firmly on the foundation of 'Being Guest Obsessed' and 'Safety Always', we will continue to incorporate measures on these underlying principles in all facets of our business.'

Prerequisites before entering the terminal building:Guests must mandatorily web check-in, complete their self -declaration form and download the Aarogya Setu app, before they arrive at the airport. Guests are also requested to report 2-4hrs prior to the departure time to allow enhanced health and safety processes to take place.

Boarding:Guests will be handed over a safety kit by AirAsia India consisting of a Mask, Face Shield and Sanitiser, at the boarding gate for use during the entire flight duration. We have been working closely with airport operators and renewed our operating procedures to maintain adequate social distancing with floor markers at queuing areas including check-in counters, aerobridges and coach connecting from the terminal building to the respective AirAsia flight. AirAsia India will follow a reverse zone boarding process starting from the rear of the aircraft. Only 1 cabin baggage and 1 check-in baggage will be allowed per passenger during their travel.

Onboard: No-meals will be served onboard in the interest of minimising touch points. Our crew will be operating with adequate Personal Protective Equipment including masks, face shields, protective gowns and gloves and have been trained to assist with and manage medical situations in-flight.

During disembarkation: Guests must follow social distancing norms and wear their Personal Protective Equipment during disembarkation, while collecting their bags and exiting the terminal.

