AirAsia Berhad : India organises first of kind workshop on Aviation Safety and Training

New Delhi, 14th August, 2018: AirAsia India announced the conclusion of a workshop on Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT) in close association with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. The workshop was held in the presence of Capt. Srinivasan Sambasivan - Head, Training & Standards, AirAsia India and Capt. Rohit Kapahi, Designated Examiner and Hub Captain, New Delhi, AirAsia India. The venue, New Udaan Bhavan was provided by GMR in New Delhi. The event was attended by 15 participants from DGCA and Heads of Training from all key airlines like Air India, Jet Airways, Jet Lite, Alliance Air, Air India Express, Spice Jet and Indigo.

AirAsia as a group has been vocal about the need for improved safety in the skies and has now dedicated a team towards addressing and mitigating Loss of control in-flight (LOC-I), a leading cause of fatalities in commercial aviation.

The airline has set-up a Core Team across the group, dedicated towards training and supervising the Training for Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT). The team carried out Extensive Ground Training, Flying Training and Simulator Training in UPRT, post which the airline received clearance from CAE Instructors (Canadian manufacturer of simulation technologies, modelling technologies and training services to airlines and aircraft manufacturers) to train AirAsia Instructors and Trainees.

AirAsia India is committed to safety and efficient flight operations and this initiative is an important step towards creating awareness on issues of high importance, for not just for the airline but the aviation industry as a whole.

About AirAsia India

AirAsia (India) Ltd is a joint venture between Tata Sons Limited & AirAsia, with AirAsia Investment Limited. AirAsia India commenced operations on 12th June 2014 and currently flies to 21 destinations across India with a fleet of 18 A320 aircraft.

