AirAsia Berhad : Indonesia Domestic and International Travel Requirements During COVID-19 Period

[Updated as of 27 June 2020 1200hrs GMT +7]

BAHASA INDONESIA

INDONESIA DOMESTIC AND INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL REQUIREMENTS

AirAsia is working closely with regulators, local governments, civil aviation and health authorities to step up all precautionary measures in the time of COVID-19 global outbreak. All guests are required to adhere to the requirements in accordance with COVID-19 Task Force Circular Letter Number 9 Year 2020.

Domestic Travel Requirements

All domestic flight guests are required to present the followings prior to departure:

Personal identification (KTP/ Passport or other valid official IDs). Health certificate that proves non reactive COVID-19 Rapid Test results or negative RT-PCR result that is valid for a maximum of 14 days on the day of departure, or a health certificate showing no flu-like symptoms issued by a medical doctor from a hospital or public health facility for areas without PCR test/ rapid test facilities. Download and activate 'Peduli Lindungi' mobile application (App Store | Play Store). Please fill out an electronic health awareness card (e-HAC) which is available via the e-HAC Indonesia mobile application (Android only) orhttp://sinkarkes.kemkes.go.id/ehac.

International Travel Requirements

Foreign nationals who are exempted and already permitted to enter the territory of the Republic of Indonesia and Indonesian nationals returning home must adhere to the following requirements:

Foreigners:

Present a valid personal identification (Passport). Must have a valid health certificate in English indicating free of respiratory illness that is issued by health authority in respective countries and valid for maximum 7 days on the date of arrival. Guests flying to Bali (DPS) : You are required to present COVID-19 PCR test (not Rapid Test) with negative results to enter Bali, and complete this formhttps://cekdiri.baliprov.go.id/

Guests flying to Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (CGK) with Jakarta as final destination : Please refer to https://corona.jakarta.go.id/id/izin-keluar-masuk-jakarta#11sektor

Foreigners flying to Medan (KNO): You are required to present COVID-19 PCR test (not Rapid Test) with negative results to enter North Sumatera. Download and activate 'Peduli Lindungi' mobile application (App Store | Play Store). Please fill out an electronic health awareness card (e-HAC) which is available via the e-HAC Indonesia mobile application (Android only) orhttp://sinkarkes.kemkes.go.id/ehac.

Indonesian Nationals

Personal identification (passport). Indonesian nationals arriving from abroad will undergo PCR-test upon arrival if previously had not taken any PCR-Test or unable to present PCR Test results issued by a health facility in the country of origin. While waiting for PCR-Test results, the person will undergo quarantine at designated location provided by local government or at accommodation (hotel/inn) authorised by the Ministry of Health Download and activate 'Peduli Lindungi' mobile application (App Store | Play Store). Please fill out an electronic health awareness card (e-HAC) which is available via the e-HAC Indonesia mobile application (Android only) or http://sinkarkes.kemkes.go.id/ehac.

Guests travelling to international destinations must adhere to travel restrictions, and provide all immigration requirements set by the intended transit and/or destination countries. For more information, please visit the official immigration website of respective countries or check ourlist of countries with travel restrictions.

UPDATE ON ENTRY REQUIREMENT

Destination: MALAYSIA

Please visit the official Twitter or Facebook account of the Malaysian Royal Embassy in Jakarta to get complete information on entry requirements for guests departing from Indonesia.

Download and activate 'MySejahtera' mobile application (App Store / Play Store).

FLIGHT SAFETY PRECAUTIONS

Your health and safety is always our top priority. To ensure that the highest standards of safety and hygiene are maintained at all times, here are some of the safety measures AirAsia is taking on the ground and in the air:

Wear a face mask at all times

All guests are required to bring and wear their own masks before, during and after the flight, including during check in and bag collection. Guests without a mask will be denied boarding.

Temperature screening will take place at different checkpoints, including boarding gates. Cabin crew will also go through temperature checks after every shift.

Social distancing will be observed with floor markers at queuing areas, including check-in counters & kiosks. And another safety precaution will be alternate check-in counters to ensure sufficient distance, and we are also working to have contactless check-in processes as well.

Web or mobile check-in and early arrival at the airport

Web or mobile check-in to reduce surface and physical contact in check-in and boarding processes. In addition, please arrive early at the airport - preferably 3 hours before departure - to allow for enough time for all the necessary processes to take place. Check-in kiosks and manual check in counters are still available.

We also have a new cabin baggage policy to facilitate social distancing especially during embarkation and disembarkation. You are allowed to bring onboard only one piece of carry-on bag that does not exceed 40cm (Height) x 30cm (Width) x 10cm (Length), such as laptop bag and hand bag, not exceeding 7 kg for each guest. More details are available here.

Luggage with more than the permitted cabin baggage limits must be checked in. This will help minimise unwanted contact between you and another guest's baggage and vice versa. AirAsia provides free baggage allowance for domestic flights up to 15kg per passenger.

Pre-book your hot meals online

Inflight hot meals are not available for purchase onboard. You can pre-book your meals by logging into My Bookings at least 24 hours before your flight departure time.

All of our aircraft go through regular disinfection procedures, which have been ramped up and enhanced in light of what we're facing right now.

The cleaning, sanitising and disinfecting products that we use to clean our aircraft are all approved by the Public Health Authority as well as the aircraft manufacturer, which is Airbus in our case. All of our aircraft use HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Arresters) aircraft filtration system which filters 99.999% of dust particles and airborne contaminants such as viruses and bacteria.

SERVICE RECOVERY OPTIONS

AirAsia guests with flight bookings departing until 31 August 2020 whose flights are cancelled, can now take advantage of an extended Credit Account validity period of up to 730 days (2 years), on top of an unlimited flight change option with the following provisions:

Unlimited flight change: Change to any new travel date before 31 October 2020 on the same route for an unlimited number of times without any additional cost subject to seat availability; OR

Credit account: Retain the value of the flight booking in the guest's AirAsia BIG Member account for future travel with AirAsia to be redeemed within 730 calendar days (2 years) from the issuance date. The travel date of the new booking can fall on any date within the published flight schedule on airasia.com.

Eligible guests can refer to the COVID-19 Guide for step-by-step instructions of using the airline's AI chatbot AVA on support.airasia.com or airasia.com to make their selection.

*Terms and conditions applied.