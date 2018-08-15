AirAsia Berhad : Indonesia completes IATA operational safety audit (IOSA)

JAKARTA, 15 August 2018 - AirAsia Indonesia, an affiliate of AirAsia Group, has been officially recognised as an International Air Transport Association (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) registered operator, following the completion of the IOSA audit.

IOSA is an internationally recognised and accepted evaluation system designed to assess an airline's operational management and control systems and is regarded by the industry as the global benchmark for safety management.

The audit covers eight functional and operational areas: organisation and management system, flight operations, operational control and flight dispatch, aircraft engineering and maintenance, cabin operations, ground handling operations, cargo operations and security management.

AirAsia Indonesia CEO Dendy Kurniawan said, 'We are committed to continuously improving our safety standards. This IOSA registration gives assurance that AirAsia Indonesia complies with a globally recognised safety benchmark and we couldn't be more proud that the audit has confirmed our operational safety and security integrity. Our Allstars have been preparing for the IOSA audit for the past two years, and this accomplishment would not have been possible without their hard work and support.'

AirAsia is committed to achieving IOSA accreditation for all airlines within the group. AirAsia Indonesia is the second airline within the AirAsia Group to be registered with IOSA, following the success of AirAsia X Malaysia in obtaining the certification in 2014, which was renewed earlier this year. IOSA audits are conducted biannually.