AirAsia Berhad : Launches New Services To The Holy City Of Amritsar

AirAsia launches new services to the holy city of Amritsar

Promotional all-in fares from as low as RM299*/INR5490*

AMRITSAR, 17 AUGUST 2018 - AirAsia's inaugural service to the holy city of Amritsar (India), has taken flight, adding an exciting new destination to the airline's fast-growing long-haul network.

Operated by AirAsia's long-haul affiliate, AirAsia X, flight D7188 departed from Kuala Lumpur with AirAsia's fun team dancing to Bhangra beats while guests and dignitaries onboard were treated to traditional Indian Laddu gifts amongst other entertainment inflight as part of the celebrations.

Joining the inaugural festivities were AirAsia X Chairman Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz, AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail and AirAsia X Group Head of Commercial Barry Klipp who also held a special press conference in Amritsar together with Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Shri Navjot Singh Sidhu today.

AirAsia X Chairman Tan Sri Rafidah said, "AirAsia is a pioneer of affordable long-haul travel and we are thrilled to be adding Amritsar to our fast-growing network. With more than 150,000 visitor seats on offer annually, there has never been a better time to visit this leading travel destination and commercial, cultural hub in the heart of Punjab."

Since 2008, AirAsia has carried more than 19 million passengers across 21 cities in India, including more than 300,000 guests on its long-haul network to New Delhi and Jaipur.

AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail said, "We are excited to bring the AirAsia experience to Amritsar for the very first time. Amritsar is of significant interest to tourists thanks to the Harmandir Sahib (The Golden Temple) and the city's numerous historic and cultural sites. Following a recent network review, Amristar and other cities in India were identified as being underserved from the Asia Pacific region, particularly when it comes providing affordable long-haul travel. We are confident the new services will prove popular for both tourist and domestic visitors alike."

The new evening flights D7188 and D7189, departing Kuala Lumpur and Amritsar brings the number of AirAsia Group services between Malaysia and India to 85 weekly.

Flight schedule:

Flight Schedule D7 188 KUL ATQ 1920hrs 2230hrs Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday D7 189 ATQ KUL 2345hrs 0805hrs Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday

Note: All times listed are local unless otherwise stated.

To celebrate the new service, AirAsia is offering promotional all-in-fares from RM299*/ INR5490* one-way on standard seats runs from 16 August until 26 August 2018 for travel period between 16 August until 31 January 2019. The award winning Premium Flatbed is also available for booking at promotional all-in-fares from RM699*/ INR12,900 *.

Guests from 15 cities including Bali, Melbourne, Sydney, Singapore and Bangkok will be able to connect (via Kuala Lumpur) to Amritsar alongside existing routes to New Delhi and Jaipur using AirAsia's Fly-Thru service, ensuring a seamless and hassle free connecting air travel experience.

To book your next journey to Amritsar visit: airasia.com

Keep up-to-date with AirAsia's latest promotion and activities via Twitter (twitter.com/AirAsia)and Facebook(facebook.com/AirAsia).

*Promotional all-in-fares quoted are for one-way travel only inclusive of taxes. Terms and conditions apply.

● AirAsia now serves a total of 22 Indian cities - Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Kochi, New Delhi, Guwahati, Goa, Hyderabad, Indore, Imphal, Bagdogra, Chandigarh, Ranchi, Jaipur, Chennai, Nagpur, Pune, Surat, Srinagar, Tiruchirappalli and Visakhapatnam.

● Amritsar is located in the north-western part of India. The city is home to one of the most popular destinations in India, Sikh's holiest shrines, Harmandir Sahib (The Golden Temple) and historical and cultural sites including Jallianwala Bagh, Wagah Border, the War and Partition Museum and Gobindgarh Fort.

About AirAsia

AirAsia, the world's leading low-cost carrier, services an extensive network of over 130 destinations across Asia Pacific. Since starting operations in 2001, AirAsia has carried more than 500 million guests and grown its fleet from just two aircraft to over 200. The airline is proud to be a truly Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) airline with established operations based in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines as well as India and Japan, servicing a network stretching across Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the Middle East and the US. AirAsia has been named the World's Best Low-Cost Airline at the annual Skytrax World Airline Awards 10 times in a row from 2009 to 2018. AirAsia was also awarded World's Leading Low-Cost Airline for the fifth consecutive year at the 2017 World Travel Awards, where it became the inaugural recipient of the World's Leading Low-Cost Airline Cabin Crew award.

