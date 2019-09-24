AirAsia Berhad : OAG validates AirAsia's contribution to making Kuala Lumpur a key LCC megahub

SEPANG, 25 September 2019 - AirAsia welcomes the findings of the OAG Megahubs Index 2019 reaffirming Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL) as the world's most internationally connected low-cost megahub.

Kuala Lumpur (KUL) came in ahead of Manila (MNL), Singapore (SIN), Incheon (ICN) and San Diego (SAN), with OAG noting that connectivity at Kuala Lumpur was 'considerably higher than the rest of the Top 25' in the low-cost category.

OAG Megahubs Index 2019 outlines the world's most internationally connected megahubs by comparing the number of scheduled connections to and from international flights with the number of destinations served from the airport.

AirAsia Group President (Airlines) Bo Lingam said, 'As the single largest carrier operating out of klia2, the OAG Megahubs Index illustrates the significant contribution AirAsia is making towards connecting people with the world and the ongoing development of Malaysia as a global aviation and aerospace hub.'

He added: 'Low-cost carriers and low-cost air connectivity are integral to Malaysia's aviation and tourism industries. A common understanding and appreciation between airports, regulators and the government must exist in order for the country to thrive as a preferred travel destination.'

AirAsia as a group carries 57,000 guests daily on more than 320 flights on 151 international routes out of klia2, accounting for 97% of overall passenger traffic at the low-cost carrier hub.

