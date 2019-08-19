AirAsia Berhad : Online retail platform Ourshop inks partnership with Regent Asia Group

A new shopping experience for travellers awaits with the introduction of 'click and collect' in the Philippines

MANILA, 20 August 2019 - OURSHOP, AirAsia's e-marketplace and leading travel retail brand Regent Asia have signed a new partnership to enable travelers to pre-purchase and collect items from arrival and departure points at Manila's T3 International Terminal. The OURSHOP partnership is the first of a number of phased airport rollouts in the Philippines over the next few months.

More than 2 million international passengers who fly with AirAsia to and from the Philippines each year will benefit most from the online travel retail partnership, obtaining access to a wide selection of local and international brands including jewellery, health and beauty, liquor, gadgets and local must buys.

The partnership is expected to change the face of travel retail in the Philippines thanks to OURSHOP's in-depth marketing and insights platform and Regent Asia's pioneering presence and local expertise.

OURSHOP Head of Acquisition Hassan Choudhury said, 'The Philippines is a hugely important market in terms of the strategic growth of OURSHOP, and we are thrilled that such a globally respected travel retailer such as Regent Asia have agreed to partner with us. Manila's T3 alone serves some 22 million guests per year, presenting what is a huge opportunity for us to expand our offering beyond just the 2 million international passengers who fly with AirAsia each year. I want to personally thank Jose 'Chim' Esteban for welcoming us as his extended family and look forward to sharing much success together.'

Regent Asia Group Chairman and Managing Director Jose Maria 'Chim' Esteban said, 'Our partnership with OURSHOP takes duty free and travel retail to a whole new level. Coupled with the tens of thousands of travelers AirAsia brings to Manila and the natural synergy of the OURSHOP platform, this alignment is a perfect partnership. We look forward to working with OURSHOP to provide travellers at T3 Manila International a more seamless and efficient online shopping experience.'

AirAsia BIG Loyalty members who make purchases on ourshop.com will also earn AirAsia BIG Points, which can then be used to book more than 500 hotels and 10,000 activities on airasia.com, as well as redeem flights to over 150 destinations found in AirAsia's domestic and international network.

The Regent Asia online store will be available on OURSHOP.com early next month.

