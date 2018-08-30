Log in
AirAsia Berhad : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 30/06/2018

0
08/30/2018 | 03:27pm CEST
BackAug 30, 2018
Financial Year End 31 Dec 2018
Quarter 2 Qtr
Quarterly report for the financial period ended 30 Jun 2018
The figures have not been audited

Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)

SUMMARY OF KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
30 Jun 2018

 
INDIVIDUAL PERIOD
CUMULATIVE PERIOD
CURRENT YEAR QUARTER
PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
QUARTER
CURRENT YEAR TO DATE
PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
PERIOD
30 Jun 2018
30 Jun 2017
30 Jun 2018
30 Jun 2017
$$'000
$$'000
$$'000
$$'000
1 Revenue
2,623,628
2,378,348
5,178,806
4,604,905
2 Profit/(loss) before tax
275,008
386,808
1,468,902
1,028,203
3 Profit/(loss) for the period
315,282
139,880
1,405,178
724,196
4 Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent
361,814
146,519
1,503,353
762,397
5 Basic earnings/(loss) per share (Subunit)
10.80
4.40
45.00
22.80
6 Proposed/Declared dividend per share (Subunit)
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
AS AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER
AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR END
7
 		Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent ($$)
2.4600
2.0100
Definition of Subunit:

In a currency system, there is usually a main unit (base) and subunit that is a fraction amount of the main unit.
Example for the subunit as follows:

Country Base Unit Subunit
Malaysia Ringgit Sen
United States Dollar Cent
United Kingdom Pound Pence


Announcement Info

Company Name AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Stock Name AIRASIA
Date Announced 30 Aug 2018
Category Financial Results
Reference Number FRA-20082018-00033

Attachments

  1. AAGB_Bursa_Announcement_Q22018.pdf (Size: 582,332 bytes)

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 13:26:15 UTC
