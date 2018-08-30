|
AirAsia Berhad : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 30/06/2018
08/30/2018 | 03:27pm CEST
|
Financial Year End
|
31 Dec 2018
|
Quarter
|
2 Qtr
|
Quarterly report for the financial period ended
|
30 Jun 2018
|
The figures
|
have not been audited
Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|
SUMMARY OF KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
30 Jun 2018
|
|
INDIVIDUAL PERIOD
|
CUMULATIVE PERIOD
|
CURRENT YEAR QUARTER
|
PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
QUARTER
|
CURRENT YEAR TO DATE
|
PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
PERIOD
|
30 Jun 2018
|
30 Jun 2017
|
30 Jun 2018
|
30 Jun 2017
|
$$'000
|
$$'000
|
$$'000
|
$$'000
|
1
|
Revenue
|
2,623,628
|
2,378,348
|
5,178,806
|
4,604,905
|
2
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
275,008
|
386,808
|
1,468,902
|
1,028,203
|
3
|
Profit/(loss) for the period
|
315,282
|
139,880
|
1,405,178
|
724,196
|
4
|
Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent
|
361,814
|
146,519
|
1,503,353
|
762,397
|
5
|
Basic earnings/(loss) per share (Subunit)
|
10.80
|
4.40
|
45.00
|
22.80
|
6
|
Proposed/Declared dividend per share (Subunit)
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
|
|
AS AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER
|
AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR END
|
7
|
Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent ($$)
|
2.4600
|
2.0100
Definition of Subunit:
In a currency system, there is usually a main unit (base) and subunit that is a fraction amount of the main unit.
Example for the subunit as follows:
|
Country
|
Base Unit
|
Subunit
|
Malaysia
|
Ringgit
|
Sen
|
United States
|
Dollar
|
Cent
|
United Kingdom
|
Pound
|
Pence
Announcement Info
|
Company Name
|
AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
|
Stock Name
|
AIRASIA
|
Date Announced
|
30 Aug 2018
|
Category
|
Financial Results
|
Reference Number
|
FRA-20082018-00033
Attachments
-
AAGB_Bursa_Announcement_Q22018.pdf (Size: 582,332 bytes)
Disclaimer
AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 13:26:15 UTC
|
|