AirAsia Berhad : Red Hot Seat Sale is back with more value deals

MANILA, 10 March 2019 - AirAsia Red Hot Seat Sale is back, this time with a bundle of discounts for add-ons to round out your trip.

Enjoy all-in members fares from as low as P16 for flights from Clark to Iloilo, Tacloban, Puerto Princesa, Cagayan De Oro, from P201 from Manila to Kalibo, Cebu, Davao, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, from P316 from Cebu to Cagayan De Oro, Davao, Caticlan, Singapore and and many more destinations.

Book on airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app from 11 March 2019 (0001h GMT +8) to 17 March 2019 (2400 GMT +8) for travel between 1 September 2019 and 2 June 2020.

AirAsia BIG Members will enjoy 24-hours priority access to the sale from 10 March 2019 (0001h GMT +8). Login as a BIG Member on airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app to enjoy your instant member discount.

AirAsia BIG members can also redeem promo seats for as little as 500 BIG Points on airasiabig.com and the AirAsia BIG mobile app.

For the first time ever, AirAsia will also be offering great savings on other products and services during the campaign period, such as:

20% off on all Santan Combo Meals

AirAsia inflight menu, Santan, offers a wide selection of Asean and international meals. Discount is available for pre-book combo meals on new flights booking only.

20% off for Pick A Seat option

Choose to sit closely with your travel companion during your flight, or opt for Hot Seats with extra leg-room and enjoy priority boarding.

* All-in fares including taxes and fees. Refer to Terms and conditions here.

** Red Hot Seat Sale is for BIG Members only to enjoy piso base fare. Log in to airasia.com to enjoy more savings. Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights during public holidays, school breaks and weekends. All-in-fares include fares and airport taxes. A payment processing fee is applicable to all payments made using direct debit, credit, debit or charge cards. Our other terms and conditions of carriage apply.