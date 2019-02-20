AirAsia Berhad : RedCargo and Air New Zealand sign agreement to expand market access

SEPANG, 20 February 2019 - RedCargo Logistics, the cargo and logistics platform of AirAsia, has signed an interline agreement with Air New Zealand to expand and provide market access to its respective cargo businesses.

The partnership, the first of its kind for RedCargo, provides shared value and cooperation alongside the complementary strengths of award-winning carriers AirAsia and Air New Zealand.

RedCargo customers will enjoy access to the belly-space of Air New Zealand flights between Australia and New Zealand and onwards to the US, while Air New Zealand cargo customers gain access to cargo capacity on AirAsia services from Australia into Southeast Asia.

RedCargo Logistics CEO Pete Chareonwongsak said, 'RedCargo is proud to partner with a like-minded, digital savvy airline such as Air New Zealand, to provide cargo capacity to the more than 140 destinations in AirAsia's short and long-haul network.

'This agreement provides global reach and market access for customers across Southeast Asia, New Zealand and the US, and helps to facilitate trade and e-commerce fulfillment in key production and consumer markets.

'We look forward to working with Air New Zealand and its cargo customers to see this exciting partnership grow.'

RedCargo continues to seek and develop airline partnerships as it aims to create a compelling digital airfreight platform across Asia Pacific.

About RedCargo

Incorporated in March 2018, RedCargo Logistics is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AirAsia Group Berhad, a listed company on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad. RedCargo Logistics is the exclusive provider of cargo capacity for AirAsia and AirAsia X group of airlines. For more information on RedCargo Logistics, please visit https://redcargo.asia

About Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand is proud to be New Zealand's national carrier delivering more than 17 million customer journeys to, from and all around New Zealand every year. The airline continues to operate one of the world's youngest fleets, connecting New Zealanders to 20 domestic and to more than 30 international destinations throughout Asia, Europe, Australia, North and South America, and the Pacific Islands. As a member of the Star Alliance network, Air New Zealand is able to provide access to almost any destination in the world. Air New Zealand's fleet of more than 100 aircraft range in size from the 50 seat Bombardier Q300 to the Boeing 777-300ER. Visit airnewzealand.co.nz for more information.