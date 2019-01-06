AirAsia Berhad : Thai AirAsia Places 8th in the World among Low-Cost Carriers by On-Time Performance, Highest Among Low-Cost Carriers in Thailand

Bangkok 7 January 2019 - Thai AirAsia is constantly improving its efficiency, especially in terms of on-time performance and has now been placed by OAG Aviation Worldwide, a global aviation industry data analysis website, at the 8th position on its Top 20 Low-Cost Carriers by On-Time Performance ranking for 2018, making it the highest ranked among low-cost airlines in Thailand with its on-time record of 81.24 percent, up from 74.48 percent when it was ranked 19th globally in 2017.

Mr. Santisuk Klongchaiya, CEO of Thai AirAsia, remarked that on-time service is a reflection of efficient management as well as team work between pilots, cabin crew, engineers, ground crew, apron operators, service staff and all support teams. Being on-time is also in line with AirAsia's mission of transporting passengers to their destinations as promised. Thai AirAsia devotes major importance to punctuality and is always developing this aspect. The airline is proud that it has been able to maintain an international standard and is now 8th in the world for on-time performance with an on-time rate of 81.24 percent, up 6.76 percent from 2017 when the rate was 74.48 percent according to OAG Aviation Worldwide statistics.

'We are still Thailand's most on-time low cost carrier and now the world's 8th. I am confident we will only improve in our performance in the years to come and thank all of our staff as well as our customers for their support in ensuring all of our flights are on-time' Mr. Santisuk said.

OAG Aviation Worldwide is a leader in aviation industry information analysis and produces an annual report on the on-time performance of carriers across the globe. More information can be found at www.oag.com