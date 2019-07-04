Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AirAsia Berhad : Thai AirAsia X Celebrates Inaugural Flight Don Mueang-Fukuoka!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 12:33am EDT

FUKUOKA, 4 July 2019 - Thai AirAsia X (code XJ) welcomed an inaugural flight from Bangkok's Don Mueang Airport to Fukuoka, Japan, servicing 4 times weekly. Book tickets and check flight details at airasia.com

The airline celebrated the special flight with activities and souvenir giveaway at both airports in Bangkok and Fukuoka, reiterating its complete network in the Japanese market by being a Thai-registered long-haul low-cost carrier that offers the most connections to the major regions of Japan with 5 routes namely Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Sapporo and recently Fukuoka.

Japan has been Thai AirAsia X's strategic market which demonstrates consistently positive performance throughout the years. The airline will continue to explore new destinations and assess the feasibility of frequency increase on the well-performing routes to add more value and opportunities for the Thai travellers, while also to energise the economy and tourism through attracting Japanese tourists to Thailand.

Thai AirAsia X currently utilises a fleet of 10 Airbus A330-300 aircraft flying from Bangkok (Don Mueang Airport) to 10 destinations in 4 countries such as Seoul of South Korea; Tokyo, Sapporo, Osaka, Nagoya and Fukuoka of Japan; Shanghai, Shenyang and Tianjin of Greater China; and Brisbane of Australia. Thai AirAsia X recently unveiled its 11th aircraft to be an Airbus A330neo set to begin service at Don Mueang Airport in July 2019.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 04:32:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:46aVEIDEKKE ASA : Sold homes for NOK 1.4 billion in Q2
AQ
01:38aBAYHORSE SILVER : Closes 2nd Tranche of Private Placement
PU
01:35aCREDITSHELF : ?creditshelf on strong growth path
EQ
01:34aLG ELECTRONICS : Nanocell - LG's Best LCD TV - Outstanding Colour and Clarity from Every Seat in the House
AQ
01:33aCAPCOM : Sengoku BASARA Game Character Chosen as Mascot for the Kochi Prefecture in the House of Councilors Election! - Popular game character Chosokabe Motochika to rouse voters of all ages -
PU
01:32aYIT : to update its result guidance for 2019 as a result of the sale of its paving business
AQ
01:31aYIT : to sell its Nordic paving and mineral aggregates businesses to Peab for EUR 280 million
AQ
01:31aPEAB : acquires YIT's Nordic paving and mineral aggregates business
AQ
01:30aSolar Cable Systems Market Size Worth $1.94 Billion by 2023 - Technavio
BU
01:22aUNITE : signs £1.4bn student housing deal to acquire rival Liberty Living
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others
2PRICIER GRILLS BUT CHEAPER MEAT: how Trump's trade policy plays on July 4
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : makes $100 million pledge for 737 MAX crash-related support
4XINCHENGYUE HOLDINGS LTD : Chinese developer Future Land says chairman detained, removed from role
5YIT : YIT : to update its result guidance for 2019 as a result of the sale of its paving business
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About