AirAsia Berhad : Thai AirAsia X Celebrates Inaugural Flight Don Mueang-Fukuoka!

FUKUOKA, 4 July 2019 - Thai AirAsia X (code XJ) welcomed an inaugural flight from Bangkok's Don Mueang Airport to Fukuoka, Japan, servicing 4 times weekly. Book tickets and check flight details at airasia.com

The airline celebrated the special flight with activities and souvenir giveaway at both airports in Bangkok and Fukuoka, reiterating its complete network in the Japanese market by being a Thai-registered long-haul low-cost carrier that offers the most connections to the major regions of Japan with 5 routes namely Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Sapporo and recently Fukuoka.

Japan has been Thai AirAsia X's strategic market which demonstrates consistently positive performance throughout the years. The airline will continue to explore new destinations and assess the feasibility of frequency increase on the well-performing routes to add more value and opportunities for the Thai travellers, while also to energise the economy and tourism through attracting Japanese tourists to Thailand.

Thai AirAsia X currently utilises a fleet of 10 Airbus A330-300 aircraft flying from Bangkok (Don Mueang Airport) to 10 destinations in 4 countries such as Seoul of South Korea; Tokyo, Sapporo, Osaka, Nagoya and Fukuoka of Japan; Shanghai, Shenyang and Tianjin of Greater China; and Brisbane of Australia. Thai AirAsia X recently unveiled its 11th aircraft to be an Airbus A330neo set to begin service at Don Mueang Airport in July 2019.