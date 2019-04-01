AirAsia Berhad : Thai AirAsia X launches “Bangkok-Shenyang” Direct Flight with Promo Fare from THB 2,890 One Way

Thai AirAsia X adds another connection to China with direct flight Bangkok (Don Mueang)-Shenyang, Northwest China's centre of trade and transport, flying 2 times a week (Tuesdays and Thursdays) starting 25 June 2019 with a promotional fare for AirAsia BIG members starting from only THB 2,890 one way. Book today to 14 April 2019 for travel from 25 June to 24 October 2019.

Nadda Buranasiri, CEO of AirAsia X Group and Thai AirAsia X, said Thai AirAsia X is ready to build an ever-expanding network of destinations in China as it is a high potential market, inviting travellers to experience the country in a new perspective. The additional route is also to draw Chinese travellers to Thailand with Bangkok-Shenyang becoming the airline's third route to China after Shanghai and Tianjin.

Thai AirAsia X flights to China have a Load Factor average of 90 percent and have steadily grown due to the airline's continual additions and AirAsia's extensive network throughout the country.

'Today, Thai AirAsia X adds another route to China, allowing passengers to fly further to the city of Shenyang in China's northwest. The route marks Thai AirAsia X's first foray into this region of China and it should help us draw more Chinese travellers to Thailand, which is already a popular destination. We believe the flight will also help strengthen ties between the two countries,' Mr. Nadda said.

As a former capital of China, Shenyang provides visitors with a wonderful opportunity to dive deep into the history of the Qing Dynasty at locations such as Mukden Palace while also hosting natural attractions such as the Red Beach of Panjin, just a short train ride away. The city's walking street offers diverse shopping as well as delicious cuisine.

Thai AirAsia X currently flies to 10 cities in 4 countries (including Shenyang), from Bangkok (Don Mueang Airport) to Seoul of South Korea; Tokyo, Osaka, Sapporo, Nagoya and Fukuoka of Japan; Shanghai, Tianjin and Shenyang of China, and Brisbane of Australia. Flights are served by the airline's fleet of 10 Airbus A330-300 aircraft with new Airbus A330 neo aircraft to be added later this year as the carrier expands its network of destinations.

Debuting the new route, Thai AirAsia X is offering AirAsia BIG members the opportunity to fly the Bangkok (Don Mueang)-Shenyang route, available 2 times a week, at a fare starting from only THB 2,890. Book today (1 April, 2019)-14 April 2019 for travel from 25 June 2019-24 October 2019. See promotions and flight availability at airasia.com and all ticketing channels. Find out the latest news and promotions from AirAsia at its Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia) and Twitter (twitter.com/AirAsia).