Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AirAsia Berhad : UFC® Training Scholarship now open

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 03:20am EDT

MMA athlete from Asia-Pacific region will be selected to train at the newly opened, state-of-the-art UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai.

SHANGHAI, 15 July 2019 - UFC®, the world's premier mixed martial arts organisation, and AirAsia have announced the opening of the application process for this year's AirAsia UFC® Training Scholarship.

Now in its second year, the training scholarship will provide an up-and-coming MMA athlete from Asia Pacific with the opportunity of a lifetime - an all-expenses-paid training program at the UFC Performance Institute® in Shanghai, China, the largest MMA training and development facility in the world.

The tailored four-week training program will give the chosen athlete the opportunity to train with other world-class MMA athletes under the tutelage of the UFC Performance Institute team, led by UFC Hall-of-Famer Forrest Griffin.

'Our primary objective for the UFC Performance Institute Shanghai is to accelerate the development of Mixed Martial Arts in the region by providing a world-class facility, best-in-class training, and an innovative approach to sports science,' said UFC Senior Vice President APAC, Kevin Chang.

'We are delighted to work with AirAsia to offer this annual program, and we are confident it will increase the pool of talent in the region who are ready to sharpen their skills in the world's most advanced MMA training facility.'

Indonesian strawweight Linda Darrow was awarded the scholarship in 2018 and trained at UFC's Performance Institute® in Las Vegas

AirAsia Group Head of Branding Rudy Khaw said, 'At AirAsia, we've always been committed to nurturing young talent, and it's through our #DARETODREAM campaign that we continue to inspire up-and-coming athletes to realise their full potential. Last year, the scholarship supported Indonesia's Linda Darrow, and this year, yet another fighter from Asia Pacific will be given the same opportunity - to train alongside the best in UFC.'

Applications for the scholarship can be made online at www.airasia.com/ufcscholarship.

AirAsia's integrated partnership showcases how innovative brands can come together to create authentic, life-changing opportunities for athletes around the world, while giving audiences engaging content they can enjoy.

For more information on AirAsia, please visit airasia.com or follow AirAsia on Facebook and YouTube (AirAsia); Twitter and Instagram (@airasia); Weibo (@亚航之家) or WeChat; and Zhihu (@亚洲航空).

For more information on UFC, please visit UFC.com or follow us on follow Weibo: @UFC终极格斗冠军赛; Wechat: UFC终极格斗锦标赛 (ufcofficial); Youku; QQ; Facebook (UFC Asia); Twitter; and Instagram (@ufc).

***END***

About UFC®

UFC®, is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization and the largest Pay-Per-View event provider in the world. UFC boasts more than 300 million fans worldwide, including 70 million social media followers across all of its digital platforms, and its programming is broadcast in over 170 countries and territories to one billion TV households worldwide in 40 different languages. UFC produces more than 40 live events annually and consistently sells out some of the world's most prestigious arenas. Since 2001, UFC has been proudly headquartered in Las Vegas, with a network of employees around the world. UFC's current roster of athletes features more than 570 men and women representing over 55 countries. UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world's leading digital subscription service for combat sports, delivers exclusive live events, thousands of fights on-demand and original content to fans around the world. UFC was acquired in 2016 by global sports, entertainment, and fashion leader Endeavor, along with strategic investors Silver Lake Partners and KKR, in what is among the largest transactions in sports history. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 07:19:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:00aACCENTURE : New Center in Stuttgart, Germany, Showcases Latest Innovations for the Digital Auto Environment and Car Dealerships
BU
04:00aDEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:00aREC Silicon - Invitation to the second quarter 2019 results
GL
03:59aKCOM : Form 8.3 - KCOM Group
PU
03:55aPFG : PIONEER FOOD GROUP LIMITED - Cautionary Announcement
PU
03:55a2019 Anti-infective Drugs Market | North America To Witness Long-Term Growth Outlook For About 47% of Global Market
AQ
03:55aTATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : NXP Partners with TCS to Transform its Enterprise Supply Chain IT Operations with ignio™
PU
03:55aRIB SOFTWARE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
PU
03:55aRIB SOFTWARE SE : Correction of a release from 15/07/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
PU
03:51aVIKING LINE PASSENGERS ARE MORE SATISFIED THAN EVER : the willingness to recommend has increased by 10%
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : U.S. proposes barring big tech companies from offering financial services, digital currencies
2WTI : CRUDE OIL : China June crude oil throughput rises to record on new plants
3LAFARGEHOLCIM : LAFARGEHOLCIM : Acquires Romanian Precast-Concrete Producer
4GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : deepens Galapagos ties with $5.1 billion deal
5PEUGEOT : PEUGEOT : PSA sales slide on emerging-market setbacks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About