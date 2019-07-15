AirAsia Berhad : UFC® Training Scholarship now open

MMA athlete from Asia-Pacific region will be selected to train at the newly opened, state-of-the-art UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai.

SHANGHAI, 15 July 2019 - UFC®, the world's premier mixed martial arts organisation, and AirAsia have announced the opening of the application process for this year's AirAsia UFC® Training Scholarship.

Now in its second year, the training scholarship will provide an up-and-coming MMA athlete from Asia Pacific with the opportunity of a lifetime - an all-expenses-paid training program at the UFC Performance Institute® in Shanghai, China, the largest MMA training and development facility in the world.

The tailored four-week training program will give the chosen athlete the opportunity to train with other world-class MMA athletes under the tutelage of the UFC Performance Institute team, led by UFC Hall-of-Famer Forrest Griffin.

'Our primary objective for the UFC Performance Institute Shanghai is to accelerate the development of Mixed Martial Arts in the region by providing a world-class facility, best-in-class training, and an innovative approach to sports science,' said UFC Senior Vice President APAC, Kevin Chang.

'We are delighted to work with AirAsia to offer this annual program, and we are confident it will increase the pool of talent in the region who are ready to sharpen their skills in the world's most advanced MMA training facility.'

Indonesian strawweight Linda Darrow was awarded the scholarship in 2018 and trained at UFC's Performance Institute® in Las Vegas

AirAsia Group Head of Branding Rudy Khaw said, 'At AirAsia, we've always been committed to nurturing young talent, and it's through our #DARETODREAM campaign that we continue to inspire up-and-coming athletes to realise their full potential. Last year, the scholarship supported Indonesia's Linda Darrow, and this year, yet another fighter from Asia Pacific will be given the same opportunity - to train alongside the best in UFC.'

Applications for the scholarship can be made online at www.airasia.com/ufcscholarship.

AirAsia's integrated partnership showcases how innovative brands can come together to create authentic, life-changing opportunities for athletes around the world, while giving audiences engaging content they can enjoy.

For more information on AirAsia, please visit airasia.com or follow AirAsia on Facebook and YouTube (AirAsia); Twitter and Instagram (@airasia); Weibo (@亚航之家) or WeChat; and Zhihu (@亚洲航空).

For more information on UFC, please visit UFC.com or follow us on follow Weibo: @UFC终极格斗冠军赛; Wechat: UFC终极格斗锦标赛 (ufcofficial); Youku; QQ; Facebook (UFC Asia); Twitter; and Instagram (@ufc).

***END***

About UFC®

UFC®, is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization and the largest Pay-Per-View event provider in the world. UFC boasts more than 300 million fans worldwide, including 70 million social media followers across all of its digital platforms, and its programming is broadcast in over 170 countries and territories to one billion TV households worldwide in 40 different languages. UFC produces more than 40 live events annually and consistently sells out some of the world's most prestigious arenas. Since 2001, UFC has been proudly headquartered in Las Vegas, with a network of employees around the world. UFC's current roster of athletes features more than 570 men and women representing over 55 countries. UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world's leading digital subscription service for combat sports, delivers exclusive live events, thousands of fights on-demand and original content to fans around the world. UFC was acquired in 2016 by global sports, entertainment, and fashion leader Endeavor, along with strategic investors Silver Lake Partners and KKR, in what is among the largest transactions in sports history. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.