AirAsia Berhad : Welcomes Inaugural Flight from Macao

03/02/2019 | 04:34am EST

KALIBO, 2 March 2019 - AirAsia, the world's best low-cost airline, today welcomed the maiden flight of its new Macao-Kalibo service at Kalibo International Airport.

Guests on board Flight Z2073 departed from Macao International Airport at 2.00pm and landed in Kalibo at 4.35pm local time today.

This new daily service is the third direct route from Macao to the Philippines and also marks the seventh new international direct route from Kalibo this year.

Philippines AirAsia CEO Captain Dexter Comendador said, 'Boracay is one of the most beautiful island destinations in the region. With the launch of this service, we are pleased to offer the only direct flight between Macao and Kalibo, the gateway to Boracay. This new route adds to our strong network of leisure destinations from Macao, including Phuket, Krabi, Pattaya, Cebu and Kota Kinabalu, bringing residents of the Greater Bay Area closer to sun, sea and surf of Asean.

'We are thankful to have received strong support from local authorities and our partners. With this new direct service, we look forward to providing more choice for our guests in Kalibo, as well as help to stimulate tourism in both directions.'

The Historic Centre of Macao includes historic street, residential, religious as well as public Portuguese and Chinese buildings which are inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage list. Stroll amidst the European-style neoclassical buildings and browse the boutiques along Senado Square. Then take a tour to the Ruins of St Paul's, Macao's most famous landmark built in the 16th century originally as a college and cathedral. To get the most spectacular bird's eye view of the city, head to Macao Tower, a 338m national monument which offers thrilling activities such as Tower Climb, Bungee Jump, Sky Jump, or Skywalk.

Macao is also packed with entertainment centres, such as the lavish Venetian Macao and Macao Fisherman's Wharf, a huge complex of theme park ideal for the whole family. Moreover, no visit to Macao is complete without enjoying their famous egg tarts; minchi, Macao's national dish with minced beef, potatoes, onions, soy sauce, topped with black fungus and fried egg over rice; salted fish cakes; Macanese-style prawns and many more.

AirAsia now operates direct flights from Kalibo to Chengdu, Kunming, Hangzhou, Macao, Busan, Seoul and Clark, Manila, Davao and Cebu in the Philippines.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 02 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2019 09:33:01 UTC
