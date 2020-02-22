AirAsia Berhad : X launches first-ever long-haul free* seat sale

SEPANG, 23 February 2020 - Fly extra long on AirAsia for less than ever before, as the airline goes the extra mile to offer guests zero-fare seats for the first time ever on many popular long-haul destinations, including Australia, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and India.

Up for grabs are 1 million promotional seats on AirAsia X flights from Kuala Lumpur to many exciting destinations including Melbourne (Avalon), Gold Coast, Perth, Sydney, Fukuoka, Tokyo (Narita), Seoul, Busan, Taipei and Ahmedabad.

The airfares on sale are free* excluding taxes and any applicable fees.

Guests have 72 hours to book their flights by logging in to airasia.com or via the AirAsia mobile app from 24 February 2020 (0001h GMT +8) to 26 February 2020 (2400 GMT +8) for travel between 1 March 2020 and 31 October 2020.

AirAsia Group Head of Commercial Amanda Woo said, 'As the airline that enables everyone to fly, we are thrilled to be launching our first ever zero-fare seat sale for our long-haul destinations. Not only are there promo seats on sale, we've also ensured there is an extended travel period from March through to the end of October to appeal to a broad range of travellers. We are confident that these incredible deals will be snapped-up quickly so we advise bargain hunters to get in quickly to avoid disappointment.'

Guests who wish to purchase additional add-ons such as pre-booked Santan meals or seat upgrades to the 'Quiet Zone' may do so via the My Bookings page in just three simple steps - Enter, Select and Pay.

*Free Seats exclude airport taxes and other applicable fees. Terms and conditions apply.