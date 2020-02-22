Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AirAsia Berhad : X launches first-ever long-haul free* seat sale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/22/2020 | 09:47pm EST

SEPANG, 23 February 2020 - Fly extra long on AirAsia for less than ever before, as the airline goes the extra mile to offer guests zero-fare seats for the first time ever on many popular long-haul destinations, including Australia, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and India.

Up for grabs are 1 million promotional seats on AirAsia X flights from Kuala Lumpur to many exciting destinations including Melbourne (Avalon), Gold Coast, Perth, Sydney, Fukuoka, Tokyo (Narita), Seoul, Busan, Taipei and Ahmedabad.

The airfares on sale are free* excluding taxes and any applicable fees.

Guests have 72 hours to book their flights by logging in to airasia.com or via the AirAsia mobile app from 24 February 2020 (0001h GMT +8) to 26 February 2020 (2400 GMT +8) for travel between 1 March 2020 and 31 October 2020.

AirAsia Group Head of Commercial Amanda Woo said, 'As the airline that enables everyone to fly, we are thrilled to be launching our first ever zero-fare seat sale for our long-haul destinations. Not only are there promo seats on sale, we've also ensured there is an extended travel period from March through to the end of October to appeal to a broad range of travellers. We are confident that these incredible deals will be snapped-up quickly so we advise bargain hunters to get in quickly to avoid disappointment.'

Guests who wish to purchase additional add-ons such as pre-booked Santan meals or seat upgrades to the 'Quiet Zone' may do so via the My Bookings page in just three simple steps - Enter, Select and Pay.

For the latest AirAsia news, activities and promotions, follow AirAsia on Twitter (twitter.com/AirAsia), Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia) and Instagram (instagram.com/AirAsia).

*Free Seats exclude airport taxes and other applicable fees. Terms and conditions apply.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 23 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2020 02:43:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:01pMILREM ROBOTICS : Introduces at UMEX 2020 its Unmanned Ground Vehicle Especially Designed for Hot Climates
BU
10:39pFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT : :Full Yearly Results
PU
10:39pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Quarterly Update pursuant to Rule 1313(2) of The Listing Manual
PU
09:47pAIRASIA BERHAD : X launches first-ever long-haul free* seat sale
PU
09:34pSky Seal Capital announces the launch of Phoenix Lending
BU
09:27pAT&T : Mobility, Communications Workers of America Reach Tentative Agreement in Mobility Southwest Contract Negotiations
PR
06:16pUK to press for Canada-style trade deal with EU when talks start in March
RE
06:01pROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Continues Investigation of Securities Claims Against Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – AOSL
GL
05:50pHONDA MOTOR : The Closure of Automobile production in the Philippines
AQ
05:32pBRISBANE BRONCOS : World Club Challenge Rugby League Winners
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK to press for Canada-style trade deal with EU when talks start in March
2AIRASIA BERHAD : X launches first-ever long-haul free* seat sale
3ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Continues Investigation of Securities Claims Against Alpha and Omega Semi..
4DYNAMIC COLOURS LIMITED : GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::Quarterly Update pursuant to Rule 1313(2) of The Listing Manua..
5AT&T : AT&T : Mobility, Communications Workers of America Reach Tentative Agreement in Mobility Southwest Cont..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group