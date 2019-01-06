AirAsia Berhad : abolishes klia2 fee to keep fares low

SEPANG, 7 January 2019 - AirAsia will cease charging the RM3 klia2 fee for all flights departing from Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) starting today.

The klia2 fee was introduced in May 2014 to cover the additional cost created at klia2 due to the use of mandatory facilities imposed by Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) such as aerobridges and SITA check-in and boarding systems, compared to the Low-Cost Carrier Terminal (LCCT) previously.

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat said, 'Following our announcement last week, we have removed the klia2 fee. We have said from the very beginning that klia2 is not fit for low-cost carrier operations, and we will be going directly to Malaysia Airports for all the extra costs they're costing us.'

