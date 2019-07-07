AirAsia Berhad : and Mediacorp answer Singaporeans' call to travel

SINGAPORE, 8 July 2019 - AirAsia, the world's best low-cost airline for the 11th year running, and Mediacorp, Singapore's largest content creator and national media network, have answered Singaporeans' call to travel, sending DJs Jeff Goh, Lim Peifen and Chen Ning from Singapore's most listened-to radio station YES 933 on a 'Holiday Quickies' experience.

Launched as a way to address the high levels of work-related stress Singaporeans face, and to help them achieve a healthy work-life balance, the 'Holiday Quickies' campaign encourages both invigorating and frequent getaways from Singapore. A recent survey found that almost 92 percent of Singaporeans were stressed from work, higher than the global average of 84 percent. [1]

Singapore's YES 933 DJ Jeff Goh was surprised at being chosen by AirAsia for the 'Holiday Quickies' series following a callout to his DJ friends and a music video he produced which garnered more than 1,000 likes. Close friends and fellow DJs, Peifen and Chen Ning were chosen to go on the trip with him.

Over the course of eight weeks, AirAsia flew Jeff and his friends to destinations such as Bali, Kuching, Yogyakarta, Bandung, Ipoh, Phuket, Cebu and more, with the aim of encouraging Singaporeans to leave the stress of work behind and take a 'Holiday Quickie'.

Listeners got to take in highlights of the trip on YES 933, with social media used to further drive engagement, including a Facebook Live Stream which reached more than 318,000 consumers and boasting an average engagement rate of 22.64%. More than 1 million people saw or heard about the campaign.

AirAsia Regional Commercial Head Amanda Woo said, 'Our partnership with Mediacorp has helped to further our mission to make air travel accessible to all. Using the power of personalities and YES 933's unique audience, we've been able to showcase how easy it is to leave Singapore's hustle and bustle behind and take a 'Holiday Quickie' to one of our many destinations across Southeast Asia.'

Mediacorp's Chief Commercial and Digital Officer, Parminder Singh said, 'AirAsia is not afraid to push the boundaries in what they do and this is evident in their bold, refreshing concept of Holiday Quickies. We thoroughly enjoyed working with AirAsia to bring this campaign to life and whet the appetites of travel-hungry Singaporeans.'

[1] Cigna 360 Well-Being Survey 2019