AirAsia Berhad : and SkyBus deliver bus bonanza with more affordable and convenient travel for Victorians

10/14/2018 | 06:53am CEST

MELBOURNE, 14 October 2018 - AirAsia and SkyBus have announced an enormous boost in bus services to Melbourne's West, as the region prepares for the first-ever international flights to touchdown at Avalon Airport on December 5th.

Around 4,500 new SkyBus services per year will be delivered under the deal, connecting Melbourne's Southern Cross Station in the heart of the CBD with Werribee and the new international terminal at Avalon.

Guests who fly with AirAsia will also get access to discounted SkyBus fares and onboard offers in hotspots right across Asia, making the entire experience one of the most affordable ways to travel between Melbourne and the more than 130 destinations found in AirAsia's network.

AirAsia X Group Head of Commercial Barry Klipp said, 'To have SkyBus come onboard from the get-go means our guests will not only save on their airfare, but on getting to and from the new terminal too. This ensures our guests can continue to get the best value holiday experience from AirAsia at Avalon.

SkyBus will meet all AirAsia flights arriving and departing from Avalon Airport, along with discounted travel being offered throughout the first two months of the airlines transition to Avalon.

As part of AirAsia's transition from Melbourne Tullamarine Airport to Melbourne Avalon Airport, passengers booked to travel between 05 December and 12 December, 2018 will also be provided with complimentary SkyBus transfers.

Mr Klipp added, 'This is wonderful news for our guests and we look forward to offering even more ways to save in the coming months, in order for them to be able to spend more when they get to their destination.

Skybus Director Michael Sewards said, 'AirAsia will bring more than 500,000 guests to Victoria each year, and we're thrilled to be able to provide our exceptional transfer service, alongside the AirAsia brand - being both affordable and convenient.

'Customers who travel on the new Avalon services can take advantage of free Wi-Fi, luggage racks, reliable running times, as well as online, mobile and kiosk ticketing options.'

SkyBus customers will also be able to take advantage of 'SkyBus Link' - the complimentary transfer service connecting Southern Cross station with more than 100 hotels across the CBD via 12 convenient city stops.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 14 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2018 04:52:03 UTC
