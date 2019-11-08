AirAsia Berhad : appoints Veranita Yosephine Sinaga as Indonesia CEO

JAKARTA, 08 November 2019 - AirAsia today announced the appointment of Veranita Yosephine Sinaga as CEO of AirAsia Indonesia (PT Indonesia AirAsia), a subsidiary of PT AirAsia Indonesia Tbk (AAID), effective immediately, taking over from Dendy Kurniawan.

As a member of AirAsia's senior leadership team, Veranita will be responsible for the company's airline operations in Indonesia, delivering on its mission to keep flying affordable.

Working with government and industry stakeholders, Veranita will also play an integral role in leading local transformation efforts as the company expands beyond air transport to offer travel and lifestyle services, as well as financial services.

AirAsia Indonesia Commissioner Pin Harris said, 'Veranita joins AirAsia at an exciting time. In recent years, AirAsia Indonesia has seen significant progress, including the addition of four Airbus A320 aircraft and a fast-growing network expansion programme. With Vera's experience in emerging market growth, consumer insights, as well as sales development and strategy, I believe she will continue to steer AirAsia Indonesia to new heights.'

AirAsia Group President (Airlines) Bo Lingam said, 'Veranita is the right person to lead AirAsia Indonesia into the future, given her exceptional commercial acumen, distinctive leadership and collaborative spirit. Indonesia remains at the heart of our Asean strategy, and now more than ever, we remain committed to supporting tourism and economic drivers in the region by providing affordable air connectivity. I am confident she will strengthen our foothold in Asean's largest market. I want to thank Dendy for his hard work in steering AirAsia Indonesia towards profitability and continuing to expand our international network to Indonesia during his three years as CEO.'

Veranita joined AirAsia Indonesia as Deputy CEO in July 2019, bringing with her more than 18 years of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sales experience. Prior to joining AirAsia, Veranita served as Sales Director at Kraft Heinz Indonesia, where she led and orchestrated multiple commercial growth initiatives. She also spent a number of years with Danone Waters Indonesia and British American Tobacco Indonesia.

Veranita holds an MBA degree from INSEAD, and a Bachelor of Industrial Engineering from Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB), Indonesia. A strong believer in people, diversity and inclusion, she was recognised by UN Women with the HeForShe award in New York in 2016 for her work to create a gender equal world.

Commenting on her appointment, AirAsia Indonesia CEO Veranita Yosephine Sinaga said, 'AirAsia has always been about making the impossible possible, and to join as one of the air transport industry's few female leaders is a great honour. I could not be more proud to be part of AirAsia's living embodiment of giving people the opportunity to dream. I look forward to working with our amazing Allstars and together, writing the next chapter of the company's growth story in Indonesia.'

AirAsia Indonesia operates a fleet of 27 aircraft on more than 1,100 weekly domestic and international flights from its hubs in Jakarta, Surabaya, Medan, Bali and Lombok.