AirAsia Berhad : becomes the Official Airline of the Brisbane Broncos

04/11/2019 | 07:28pm EDT

Broncos fans to benefit from low-cost travel deals with new sports partnership kicking off today

Brisbane 12 April 2019 - AirAsia, the world's best low-cost airline has announced a new partnership becoming the official airline of the NRL's Brisbane Broncos.

The launch of the new 'The Buck Stops Here' campaign was officially unveiled as part of the partnership during last night's clash between the Brisbane Broncos and Wests Tigers at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.

Announced on field with AirAsia cabin crew and Buck the Brisbane Bronco, one lucky Broncos fan took home return flights for two to Bangkok, the airline's first-ever route from Brisbane, which is set to commence on 26 June 2019.

AirAsia Group Head of Branding Rudy Khaw said, 'We are thrilled to partner with Queensland's number one sports team, and National Rugby League (NRL) favourites, the Brisbane Broncos.

'Queensland is an integral part of our Australian network, and since commencing flights to the Gold Coast in November 2007, we've flown more than 2 million passengers through the sunshine state.

'Our new services from Brisbane will soon become the most affordable and convenient way to travel to Thailand's capital - and with the help of the Brisbane Broncos, we hope to see demand for these new flights grow even more.'

As part of the partnership, Brisbane Broncos fans will benefit from home game consumer activations, advanced notice on AirAsia promotional offers and the chance to win flights to one of AirAsia's 140 destinations at every match played in Queensland.

Brisbane Broncos CEO Paul White said, 'Our partnership with AirAsia reflects a shared culture of delivering a fantastic experience at exceptional value for fans, whether it's a night at the footy or choosing your next holiday.

'The Broncos look forward to seeing how the beloved Buck is made part of this exciting plan to further enhance the fan experience, and showcase AirAsia and their exciting destinations.'

AirAsia connects Australians to more than 140 destinations across Asia Pacific, including leisure favourites such as Thailand's Phuket, Krabi and Koh Samui.

To celebrate today's announcement, AirAsia has launched special sale fares from Brisbane to Bangkok starting from just AUD$178*.

To book your next holiday, visit airasia.com

*Sale fares valid for booking now until 14 APRIL 19 for travel period 26JUN19-30SEP19. Visit airasia.com for full terms and conditions.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 23:27:03 UTC
